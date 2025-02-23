Ex-Mets outfielder agrees to minor league deal with NL Central team, per insider
Former New York Mets outfielder Mark Canha is heading back to the same team he was dealt to during the 2023 season.
Late Saturday night, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that Canha has agreed to a minor league deal with the Milwaukee Brewers which includes an MLB camp invite.
This news comes after Heyman initially reported in a January 30 article for the Post that the Mets offered Canha a non-guaranteed contract which ultimately did not come to fruition.
The 36-year-old signed a two-year, $26.5 million deal with New York in November 2021, and was fairly productive for the Mets offensively; he quickly became a fan favorite throughout his tenure.
In his first year in Queens, Canha batted .266/.367/.403 with 13 home runs and 61 RBI in 140 games and most notably led the major leagues in hit-by-pitches with 28. In what would end up being his final season with the Mets in 2023, the veteran outfielder slashed .245/.343/.381 in 89 games before being traded to the Brewers on July 31.
After playing in 50 games for Milwaukee to close out the 2023 campaign, Canha was traded to the Detroit Tigers on November 4 and batted .231/.337/.350 with seven home runs and 38 RBI across 93 games during the 2024 season. And for the third time in almost a year, he was once again on the move as Detroit dealt him to the San Francisco Giants on July 30; he ended up slashing .288/.376/.329 with no home runs and four RBI.
The outfielder will now look to compete for a spot on the Brewers' major league roster once he reports to spring camp. In 10 major league seasons, Canha has batted .249/.349/.414 with 120 home runs and 459 RBI with a .763 OPS.