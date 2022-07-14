Skip to main content

Ex-New York Mets Slugger Yoenis Céspedes to Attempt Baseball Comeback

Ex-New York Mets slugger Yoenis Céspedes to attempt baseball comeback.

The Yo Show is getting a reboot this winter.

According to Francys Romero of MLB, former New York Mets outfielder, Yoenis Céspedes, will play for the Águilas Cibaeñas of the Dominican Winter League this year.

Céspedes, 36, has not appeared in a professional game since August 1, 2020 with the Mets. Shortly thereafter, the outfielder opted out of the remainder of the 2020 season, and didn’t latch on with another MLB team for 2021 or 2022.

The eight-year career Céspedes put together saw him play for the Oakland Athletics, Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers and New York Mets after defecting from Cuba in 2011.

The Mets acquired Céspedes right down to the wire on trade deadline day in 2015. After joining the team that year, Céspedes helped carry New York to their first National League East title since 2006, and eventually, their first National League pennant since 2000.

After a monstrous second half in 2015 upon joining the Mets where Céspedes launched 17 dingers and had a triple slash of .287/.337/.604, he earned himself a three-year, $75 million contract with an opt out after the first year.

Putting together an All-Star campaign in 2016, Céspedes exercised the opt out in his contract and signed a new four-year, $110 million deal with the Mets.

Things quickly went downhill for the Mets and Céspedes, as he was hampered by injuries and missed most of 2018 and all of 2019 after undergoing surgery to remove calcification on both of his heels.

The icing on the cake, however, was when Céspedes fractured his ankle while recovering from surgery after an encounter with a wild boar on his ranch in Florida. This led to a restructuring of the final year of his contract that ultimately cost him upwards of $15 million.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Céspedes worked out for teams in March of 2021 at a showcase, though no deals materialized for the slugger.

In April of this year, it was announced that Céspedes will participate in Old Timers’ Day at Citi Field on Aug. 27 along with many other fan favorites of the past.

Céspedes’ younger brother, Yoelqui, is the Chicago White Sox No. 4 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

As for the Yoenis, he will look to begin the second wind of his career starting in October, when the Dominican Winter League will begin play.

Read More:

- Could Mark Vientos be Internal Bat Option for Mets Soon?

- Max Scherzer Proving to be 'Difference Maker' for Mets

- Jacob deGrom to Make 3rd Rehab Start for Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday

Follow Rob Piersall on Twitter (@RTPiersall), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Yoenis CespedesNew York Mets

Read More

Ex-New York Mets Slugger Yoenis Céspedes to Attempt Baseball Comeback

1 minute ago

Dodgers Claim Long Reliever From New York Mets

4 hours ago

Francisco Lindor Steps up for Shorthanded New York Mets in Statement Series Win

19 hours ago
May 17, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Jake Reed (72) delivers a pitch during the fifth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field.
News

Dodgers Claim Long Reliever From New York Mets

By Pat Ragazzo4 hours ago
Jul 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) rounds third after a three-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park.
News

Francisco Lindor Steps up for Shorthanded New York Mets in Statement Series Win

By Pat Ragazzo19 hours ago
Sep 29, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets team president Sandy Alderson speaks to the media before a game against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field.
News

Sandy Alderson Pegs New York Mets' Biggest Needs Ahead of Trade Deadline

By Pat Ragazzo22 hours ago
Could Mark Vientos be DH option for New York Mets soon?
News

Could Mark Vientos be Internal Bat Option for New York Mets Soon?

By Pat RagazzoJul 13, 2022
Jul 2, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte (6) runs out a single against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at Citi Field.
News

Starling Marte Expects to Return to New York Mets' Lineup After Braves Series

By Pat RagazzoJul 12, 2022
Report: Edwin Diaz hoping to sign long-term deal with New York Mets.
News

Edwin Diaz Continues to be Lights out for New York Mets

By Rob PiersallJul 12, 2022
Jul 10, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Willson Contreras (40) scores in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
News

MLB Insider Likes Willson Contreras as Fit With New York Mets

By Pat RagazzoJul 12, 2022
Jul 11, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Truist Park.
News

Max Scherzer Proving to be 'Difference Maker' for New York Mets

By Pat RagazzoJul 11, 2022