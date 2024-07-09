Ex-Yankees' Star Reliever Mentioned as Trade Option; Could Hurler Fit With Mets?
The New York Mets need all the bullpen help they can get with the trade deadline (July 30) approaching in the near future.
And one name that could be a solid fit in the Mets' 'pen would be this former New York Yankees' star reliever.
MLB insider Joel Sherman of The New York Post floated the idea of veteran righty arm Chad Green being a potential trade candidate for the struggling Toronto Blue Jays.
Green has fully recovered from 2022 Tommy John surgery, and looks back to his old form with a 1.57 ERA, a 1.00 WHIP and 21 strikeouts across 23 appearances (21 innings) with Toronto this season.
The 33-year-old also has a $10.5 million club option for next season, so he could factor into the Mets' bullpen plans in 2025 as well. Beyond closer Edwin Diaz, the Mets have a ton of holes in their bullpen so they will have to target multiple relievers in the offseason regardless. Green would solve both an immediate and semi-immediate need for New York.
The Mets have a big chunk of money coming off the books in the offseason, so they can surely afford Green's club option. He has been a productive bounce-back reliever now that he is healthy again, and would make an impact if he were to land in Queens in the coming weeks.
Green also has vast experience pitching in New York, where he performed as one of the Yankees' best relievers from 2016-2022. The righty was a consistent late-inning, high-leverage arm in the Bronx and served as their closer at times as well.
Besides Dedniel Nunez, the Mets don't have a clear setup man to complement Diaz. Green could be that guy if president of baseball operations David Stearns can pull off a deal with the Blue Jays for his services.