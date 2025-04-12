Expert assesses Mark Vientos 'panic meter' after slow start for Mets
The New York Mets have gotten off to a solid 9-4 record in the regular season without much production from star third baseman Mark Vientos.
Entering New York's April 12 game against the Athletics, Vientos is hitting .109 with a .393 OPS, 0 home runs, and just 1 RBI.
Given the 25-year-old's breakout 2024 postseason, there were extremely high expectations for his 2025 campaign. However, recent struggles aside, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller only rated him as a 1.2 out of 10 on his 'MLB Panic Meter' in an April 12 article, and stated a clear case for why.
"Though his hard-hit percentage isn't worth writing home about, he's boasting the highest line-drive rate of his career and has an expected weighted on-base average on par with his norm and slightly better than the league average," Miller wrote of Vientos.
"He's just having some horrific luck thus far, with a BABIP 172 points below where he finished last season, and with four of his five balls with at least a 102 MPH exit velocity going for an out (including one smoked GIDP.)
"Last year, he had 85 balls with at least a 102 MPH exit velocity, 57 of which (67 percent) went for hits. To be 1-for-5 to this point is a tough sample size," he continued.
"But it shouldn't be long before the third baseman who had a .998 OPS in 13 postseason games starts avoiding gloves and gets back into a groove. Though, if you're worried about a 'sophomore' slump from a player who had a negative bWAR in each of 2022 and 2023 before finally breaking through last year, that's understandable."
In other words, Miller expects Vientos to bounce back. But if he doesn't catch fire in the next couple of weeks, expect concern to increase.