Mets 'connected' to elite free agent

The New York Mets lost out on another potential frontline free agent starting pitcher when Michael King agreed to re-sign with the San Diego Padres earlier this week.

This signing came as a surprise to many, if only because there were several reports that King preferred to come back to the East Coast, where he was born and raised and began his MLB career. But the bottom line is that the Mets must continue their search elsewhere for an elite starting pitcher this winter.

The good news is that there are several free agent options available, and there seem to be several teams willing to trade their top starting pitchers right now. When it comes to free agency, the four best free agent pitchers available are Framber Valdez, Ranger Suarez, Tatsuya Imai, and Zac Gallen.

The Mets have been linked to all of these free agents at some point, if only because they're seemingly willing to do whatever it takes to pair another ace with young star Nolan McLean and bolster their starting rotation ahead of the 2026 season.

New York Mets 'Connected' to Tatsuya Imai

In a December 19 article, MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand conveyed that one free agent pitcher may have the Mets' interest more than the other.

"The lone exception [of a free agent pitcher to sign before the top free agent hitters] is Imai, who turns 28 on May 9. The right-hander posted a 1.92 ERA over 163 2/3 innings last season for the Seibu Lions, the fourth straight season his ERA has been below 3.00. The Cubs and Yankees have been considered the favorites to sign Imai, though other teams, including the Mets and Red Sox, have also been connected to him," Feinsand wrote.

The Mets being mentioned by Feinsand bodes well for them, because there were some reports that Imai was likely deciding between the Yankees and the Cubs, but that sentiment seems to be premature.

As Feinsand alluded to, the Mets might need to act fast if they want to secure Imai's services, given that he will likely be the best top-tier free agent starting pitcher to sign. This is because his posting window expires on January 2, which means he has to sign by then or else he has to go back to Japan's NPB league.

The Imai sweepstakes will be perhaps the biggest story in baseball to follow for the rest of this year.

