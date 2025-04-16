Expert assesses Pete Alonso's Team USA World Baseball Classic roster hopes
The World Baseball Classic has quickly blossomed into arguably the most exciting event for baseball fans aside from the MLB World Series.
The baseball community was captivated by the 2023 World Baseball Classic, as the sport's best players suited up for their respective home countries and battled it out for bragging rights. Of course, Team Japan ultimately triumphed over Team USA in a thrilling championship game.
New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso was on Team USA for that 2023 showdown, hitting .143 with a .343 OPS and 1 RBI in just 14 at-bats.
Alonso wants to play on Team USA in 2026 as well, which Newsday's Tim Healey reported with an April 15 X post that wrote, "Pete Alonso said he has not spoken with manager Mark DeRosa about playing again for Team USA in the WBC next March, but he wants to suit up."
It remains to be seen whether Alonso will indeed make the team. But in an April 16 article, Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer included Alonso on his projected Team USA roster and conveyed why he thinks he'll earn a spot.
"For further pop off the bench, DeRosa could turn to Alonso and his 230 career home runs," Rymer wrote after listing Alonso as the first first baseman off the bench for Team USA. For what it's worth, he has Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper as the American team's starting first baseman.
Read more: Aaron Judge pours cold water on Juan Soto's Mets lineup stance
While the final Team USA roster announcement is still a ways away, one would imagine that Alonso will certainly secure a WBC spot if he keeps hitting like he has been for the Mets this season.