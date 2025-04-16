Mets slugger hopeful to suit up for Team USA at World Baseball Classic
After returning to the New York Mets this offseason, first baseman Pete Alonso is enjoying a red-hot start to the 2025 campaign. But the Mets may not be the only team to have the Polar Bear in their lineup.
On Tuesday, Alonso expressed his desire to represent Team USA at next year’s World Baseball Classic tournament. According to Newsday’s Tim Healey, the 30-year-old revealed that although he hasn’t yet spoken to Team USA manager Mark DeRosa, he wants to ‘suit up’ next year. The Mets’ slugger has made the case statistically in his career, although he faces some stiff competition at his position.
Since entering the majors in 2019, Alonso is second only to New York Yankees captain and recently announced Team USA captain Aaron Judge in home runs. Over that span, Judge has hit 238 long balls while Alonso is hot on his heels with 230.
So far in 2025, Alonso is off to a torrid start at the dish. Like Judge did last season, Alonso is clearly enjoying the benefits of hitting after Juan Soto in the Mets’ lineup; the Polar Bear is slashing .345/.464/.673 with four home runs and 19 RBI in the first 16 games of the season. It’s a small sample size, but Alonso is leading the National League in OPS (1.136) and OPS+ (227).
Despite Alonso’s gaudy power numbers, he’s far from a shoo-in to be Team USA’s starting first baseman next season. He’ll face competition from division rivals Matt Olson of the Atlanta Braves and Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies. Given the near certainty of Aaron Judge hitting third in Team USA’s lineup, DeRosa could opt to go with left-handed batters hitting on either side of him.
Alonso could certainly be added to the team as part of a right-handed platoon at first base, or as the team's designated hitter. He was a member of Team USA at the 2023 WBC, which ultimately fell to Shohei Ohtani and Team Japan in the finals. Alonso played in five games during that year's tournament, but managed just a pair of hits in 14 at-bats.
In 2023, Paul Goldschmidt won the starting first base job over Alonso but it should be noted that both Olson and Harper declined playing for Team USA in 2023. Olson was on the roster but opted to focus on the start of the season for the Braves, while Harper was still recovering from Tommy John surgery.
If Alonso wants a spot on the Team USA roster, it will likely come as a DH or the right-handed side of a platoon at first base. Although he doesn’t get the same attention that other superstars in New York receive, Alonso has proven himself as one of the league’s best power hitters and Mets fans know he deserves his chance to represent Team USA again.