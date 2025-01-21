Former Mets Outfielder Agrees to Minor League Deal with Pirates
A former New York Mets outfielder has agreed to a minor league deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
As first reported by Metsmerized’s Mike Mayer, former Met DJ Stewart has agreed to a spring tryout with the NL Central squad. The 31-year-old played the last two seasons with the Mets as a part-time outfielder and suited up in 132 games; during his time in Queens, Stewart slashed .211/.329/.403 and hit 16 home runs with 45 RBI. He was outrighted by New York at the end of the 2024 season.
Stewart has a fairly strong power profile and has a career 12.8% walk rate. As a left-handed batter, he makes sense for the Pirates as a strong side of an outfield platoon. Currently, the Pirates only have O'Neil Cruz and Bryan Reynolds locked into outfield positions for the 2025 season. Stewart will head to Spring Training to compete with other lefties including Ji-hwan Bae, Jack Suwinski, and Joshua Palacios.
On the other hand, with the addition of Juan Soto in the offseason the Mets are stacked with left-handed outfielders. Behind Soto, Stewart would have had to compete with Jeff McNeil (who can also play second base), Jesse Winker, and Brandon Nimmo for playing time. Stewart grades out as a below-average defender with little speed and a high strikeout rate. Given the Mets’ depth at the position, it’s no surprise that Stewart was not offered the opportunity for a reunion for a third season in Queens.
Stewart was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the first round of the 2015 MLB June Amateur Draft. He debuted for the Orioles in 2018 and played there until 2022, when he left in free agency and signed a minor league deal with New York.