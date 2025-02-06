Former New York Mets Outfielder Signs With AL Contender
As Spring Training approaches, another former New York Mets outfielder signed a new contract on Wednesday.
Just hours after it was reported that former Met Harrison Bader had signed a one-year, $6.25 million contract with the Minnesota Twins, MLB insider Jeff Passan reported that Ben Gamel has re-signed with the Houston Astros. Gamel’s contract is a one-year deal worth $1.2 million, consisting of a $200,000 signing bonus with the remaining $1 million of the contract non-guaranteed.
Gamel, 32, started the 2024 season with the Mets after signing a minor league contract in the offseason. He suited up in just 18 games with the big league club, slashing .217/.400/.261 with no home runs and no RBI. Prior to being called up to the Mets, Gamel played in 45 games for Triple-A Syracuse, where he slashed .314/.423/.539 with seven home runs and 24 RBI. On August 18th, the Mets designated Gamel for assignment which led to him being claimed off of waivers by the Astros.
Over his nine-year career, Gamel has also played for the New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners, Milwaukee Brewers, Cleveland Guardians, Pittsburgh Pirates, and San Diego Padres.
Gamel will re-join a new-look Astros outfield group, which will look to begin life without star Kyle Tucker, who was traded to the Chicago Cubs during the offseason. Heading into Spring Training, the Astros are projected to be starting some combination of Chas McCormick, Jake Meyers, Taylor Trammell, and now Gamel.
Although slugger Yordan Alvarez is a natural outfielder, he will likely play most of his time as the team’s designated hitter. There was also discussion of second baseman Jose Altuve playing some outfield this year if the Astros were to re-sign third baseman Alex Bregman.