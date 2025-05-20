Former Mets pitcher 'close to signing' with AL Central club
After a disappointing lone season for the New York Mets, starting pitcher Adrian Houser appears to be taking his talents to the South Side of Chicago.
On Monday, Robert Murray of FanSided reported that Houser is "close to signing" with the Chicago White Sox. The Texas Rangers recently released Houser after signing a minor league deal with them on December 7. In nine starts for the Round Rock Express, the righty went 2-2 and posted a 5.90 ERA across 39.1 innings before his release on May 15.
Houser spent last season with the Mets after being traded from the Milwaukee Brewers on December 20, 2023; outfielder Tyrone Taylor was also included in the deal. While Taylor ended up stringing together a solid first season in New York (and is currently the team's starting center fielder), Houser's tenure with the Amazins in 2024 was a disappointment.
In 23 games (seven starts), the 32-year-old went 1-5 with a woeful 5.48 ERA and just 45 strikeouts across 69.1 innings of work. Houser was eventually designated for assignment by the Mets on July 26 and was released five days later.
Houser signed a minor league deal with the Chicago Cubs on August 4. In four outings for the Triple-A Iowa Cubs, the righty hurler posted a 3.86 ERA across 18.2 innings; the Cubs released him on August 31.
The righty would finish the 2024 season in the Baltimore Orioles' organization after Houser signed a minor league deal with the ballclub shortly after he was let go by the Cubs. In three outings for the Triple-A Norfolk Tides, Houser didn't find much success as he went 0-2 with a 9.18 ERA and 13 strikeouts across 16.2 innings. Houser elected free agency once the 2024 season ended on November 4.
In 152 career games (104 starts), Houser is 32-39 with a 4.21 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, and 484 strikeouts across 608.2 innings pitched.