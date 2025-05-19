Should Mets take flyer on ex-Yankees lefty reliever?
On May 19, the New York Yankees made an X post that read, "Today, LHP Tyler Matzek elected free agency in lieu of accepting an outright assignment." This comes after Matzek went unclaimed through waivers and also rejected an outright assignment to the minor leagues after being designated for assignment by New York last week.
Matzek appeared in 7 games with the Yankees this season, posting a 4.26 ERA and 7 strikeouts in 6.1 innings pitched.
It's no secret that the New York Mets are short on left-handed relievers at this point, especially after losing A.J. Minter and Danny Young to season-ending injuries earlier this month. While the front office did execute a trade for José Castillo and Génesis Cabrera is also still in New York, neither of these arms are as reliable as Mets fans would like. And once starters Sean Manaea, Paul Blackburn, and Frankie Montas return from injury, both Cabrera and Castillo could potentially get demoted to the minors in order to make roster space.
Read more: Mets' Pete Alonso gets blunt about 'awful' error in loss to Yankees
Therefore, it wouldn't seem out of the question for the Mets to pursue Matzek in free agency, as his career 3.73 ERA in 291.2 innings pitched shows that he can produce at the major league level. This includes two seasons with the Colorado Rockies and four with the Atlanta Braves before signing a one-year, $850,000 deal with the Yankees this past offseason.
While an ideal world would have the Mets' current crop of southpaw relievers stepping up enough so they don't need to look externally for added assistance, bringing Matzek on board could be added insurance for the club.