Former Mets’ Promising Hurler Expected to Draw Trade Interest
A former member of the New York Mets' starting rotation could be on the move this offseason.
In an article published Monday by Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, it was reported that the St. Louis Cardinals plan to "field interest" in both left-handed starting pitcher Steven Matz and right-handed closer Ryan Helsley on the trade market this winter.
Matz, 33, was born and raised on Long Island before being selected by the Mets in the second round of the 2009 MLB Draft. His professional career was delayed by two years due to Tommy John surgery, after which he spent three seasons in the minor leagues before making his MLB debut on June 28, 2015. As a rookie, Matz started Game 4 of the NLDS, NLCS, and World Series.
The 6-foot-2 southpaw spent parts of six seasons with the Mets, compiling a 31-41 record, a 4.35 ERA, a 1.32 WHIP, and an 8.6 K/9 rate in 579.2 innings. In January 2021, as the final year of his contract approached, the Mets traded Matz to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for right-handed pitchers Sean Reid-Foley, Yennsy Díaz, and Josh Winckowski.
During his lone season in Toronto, Matz posted a 14-7 record with a 3.82 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 29 starts. Mets owner Steve Cohen told the New York Post that Matz and his agent, Rob Martin, had expressed interest in returning to the Mets and considered them his first choice in free agency. However, Matz ultimately opted for a four-year, $48 million deal with the Cardinals instead, which prompted Cohen to vent his frustrations on Twitter/X.
Matz's time in St. Louis has been marked by injuries and inconsistency, as he has totaled just 197.1 innings over his first three seasons with the team. Of his 52 appearances with the Cardinals, 34 have been starts, while 18 have come in relief. During this stretch, Matz has posted a 4.47 ERA, a 1.34 WHIP, a 4.01 FIP, and a 21.9% strikeout rate.
His best season in St. Louis came in 2023, a bounce-back campaign after a disappointing 5.25 ERA the year before. Matz posted a 4-7 record with a 3.84 ERA and a 3.75 FIP in 105 innings.
However, he struggled to build on that success in 2024, returning to his 2022 form with a 5.08 ERA and a 4.88 FIP over 44.1 innings. His season was further hampered by a lengthy stint on the injured list due to a lower back strain.
With one year and $12.5 million remaining on Matz’s contract, it may be challenging—but not impossible—for the Cardinals to move him. He could be especially appealing to a team in need of long-relief help, given his better recent numbers out of the bullpen. In 164 innings as a starter for St. Louis, Matz has posted a 4.91 ERA, while he owns a 2.43 ERA in 33.1 innings of relief.
The Mets, in need of starting pitching, currently have three of their top arms from 2024 sitting in free agency—Sean Manaea, Luis Severino, and José Quintana. However, given Matz’s recent struggles, New York’s financial flexibility, and the presence of left-hander David Peterson as a swingman on their roster, the Mets are likely to prioritize higher-profile options.
That said, if the Mets decide to explore a reunion with the veteran left-hander, the past drama between Matz and Cohen should not stand in the way. Matz already addressed Cohen’s tweet in a 2022 interview with the New York Post.
“He’s a passionate owner, so you have got to respect that,” Matz said. “I don’t love drama, that is not my personality, so I didn’t love [Cohen’s outburst], but I was really excited to come to this organization, so that kind of overshadowed it for me.”
Matz also explained that while he thought there was a good chance he could return to the Mets, he never made the commitment Cohen suggested. He added that his priority at the time was to secure a contract before the looming lockout, and when St. Louis made its final offer, he was eager to seize the opportunity.
The Mets, led by president of baseball operations David Stearns, came within two wins of their first World Series appearance since 2015 this past season. Stearns, who was hired by New York in October 2023, has no clear ties to Matz.