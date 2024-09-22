Former Mets Superstar Addresses Polarizing New York Tenure
Few pitchers can claim they've had a rise to superstardom as meteoric as former New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey.
Harvey burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2012, producing a 2.73 ERA across 59.1 innings pitched for New York. But "The Dar Knight" entered a new stratosphere of acclaim during the 2013 season, when he finished fourth in NL Cy Young voting after producing a 9-5 record, 2.27 ERA, and 191 strikeouts in 178.1 innings pitched.
Harvey then missed the entire 2014 season due to injury before returning in 2015 and producing another excellent season, going 13-8 with a 2.71 ERA while being an integral part of New York's run to the World Series.
But then things unraveled from there. Various injuries and off-field issues plagued the remainder of Harvey's Mets tenure, as he looked like a shell of his former self on the mound and couldn't seem to stay out of the tabloids for matters pertaining to his personal life. Ultimately, the Mets traded Harvey to the Cincinnati Reds in 2018, thus ending his rollercoaster time in New York.
Fast forward six years and Harvey is out of baseball entirely, instead working in real estate. Yet, a September 22 article from Anthony DiComo of MLB.com noted that Harvey misses both baseball and still thinks fondly about his former home field.
“After taking really a year off of watching and paying attention, I think me missing the game is definitely starting to come into play,” Harvey, who was at Citi Field to film a promotional scoreboard video on Saturday, said in the article.
“I think I’ve gotten to a point where I’ve accepted my failures and my misdoings and can’t change that — can’t change anything,” Harvey added of his notorious Mets tenure.
Despite Harvey being a polarizing superstar during his time with the Mets, he appreciates the way he is treated by fans these days.
“I feel like the times I have come, I’ve gotten some pretty good support and feedback from fans and people,” Harvey said of returning to Citi Field. “Getting a chance to do that, and kind of include the business side of it where I can bring clients and they can experience the game in a different way with someone who played here, it’s become pretty special.
“I would love to come back here as much as they want me to come back and get involved,” he added.
So while Harvey's days in Citi Field's mound have ended, Mets fans may still be seeing him around.