Former Mets top prospect still 'struggling' to make impact
On May 5, the New York Mets recalled Brett Baty from Triple-A Syracuse after it came out that Jesse Winker would require a stint on the IL.
This promotion didn't come as a surprise, as Baty had been with New York up until April 24. While he struggled with the team for the first few weeks of the season, the 25-year-old had actually been hitting well with the big league club for about a week before getting sent down.
In fact, this seemed like the start of what Mets fans had been waiting for from Baty for what has felt like years to this point. And this prolonged waiting period is why Baty landed on a May 10 article from Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer that listed, '8 Former Top MLB Prospects Struggling to Break Through'.
"Brett Baty is another former high draft pick who has mostly laid waste to the minor leagues," Rymer wrote.
"The Mets chose Baty with the No. 12 pick in 2019, and his minor league track record includes OPSes in the .900 neighborhood at High-A, Double-A and Triple-A. At his peak in 2023, he got 60 grades for his hit and power tools.
"Baty got lost in the wilderness after a disappointing 108-game run with the Mets in 2023, but he seemed on his way to getting out this spring. He forced his way onto the roster as the starting second baseman with a 1.186 OPS," Rymer continued.
"Baty has 20 strikeouts against three walks in the majors in 2025, with breaking balls holding him to one hit in 18 at-bats. The book on him clearly states that he's a fastball hitter, as he's seeing fastballs less than half the time."
Rumer concluded by writing, "It's on Baty to adjust accordingly. After nearly 200 games in the majors, all the Mets can really do about that is hope."
Mets fans have wanted to believe in Baty for so long that all it would take is a few weeks of hot hitting in New York to convince them he's here to stay.