Former New York Mets Reliever Released by Boston Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox have released veteran reliever Adam Ottavino this morning, clearing the way for him to return to the New York Mets on a minor league deal.
Ottavino, 39, signed a minor-league deal in mid-Feburary to return to Boston and contend for a spot in the team's bullpen. But after pedestrian results in spring, including a 10.80 ERA across five games, Boston informed the veteran he would not be making the Opening Day roster. Ottavino responded by triggering the opt-out clause in his contract, prompting the Red Sox to release him on Sunday morning.
Had Ottavino made the Boston roster, it would have been his second stint with the organization. He previously went 7-3 with a 4.69 ERA in 2021, logging 11 saves in 62 innings across 69 games.
Could Ottavino return for a second stint with the Mets?
Ottavino first came to Queens for the 2022 season after finishing the previous season with Boston. Signing for one year and $4 million, Ottavino rewarded the Mets with a 2.06 ERA across 65.2 innings, prompting the organization to reward him with a two-year deal with $14.5M that winter. But after his statistics regressed in 2023, with Ottavino putting up a 3.21 ERA and seeing his strikeout rate drop from 30.6% to 23.8%, the Mets declined his 2024 club option worth $6.75 million.
Ottavino ended up returning to the Mets anyway in 2024, but on a one-year, $4.5 million deal. It ended up being a poor investment for the team, with the veteran struggling to a 4.34 ERA despite his strikeout rate rebounding to 28.6%.
The combination of Ottavino's 2024 struggles and his advancing age led to a minor league deal being his best option entering spring training. Signing in mid-February with Boston, Ottavino was only able to get into five games, walking five and striking out eight in his five innings. Allowing six runs on five hits, Boston obviously felt that there were better options for the organization and granted him his release Sunday morning.
A reunion with New York is possible, but likely only on a minor league deal. There is an open question as to whether Ottavino would accept going to Triple-A Syracuse to start the season - Boston released him but kept Matt Moore after the southpaw indicated that he was willing to start the season in Triple-A Worcester.