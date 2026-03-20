Mets Dodge Francisco Alvarez Injury Scare

The New York Mets can exhale after an injury scare on Thursday.

Catcher Francisco Alvarez was only able to play three innings in New York's spring training game against the Houston Astros last night. The Mets later announced that Alvarez was taken out as a precaution due to back tightness, and that he would be evaluated further on Friday morning.

Fortunately, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza confirmed the best case scenario to the media today as Alvarez is feeling better.

"[We] saw him early this morning, was getting treatment, definitely feeling better, moving around fine," Mendoza said. "The plan is for him to go to his workout, he's going to swing the bat. If everything goes well, he'll be back in the lineup tomorrow."

Mendoza also clarified when the young catcher felt the initial tightness in his back.

"Just tightness. He was coming off an off day, felt it yesterday, I thought it was smart by him to say something and not push it."

Francisco Alvarez is feeling better today after exiting yesterday's game



If all goes well, he'll be back in the Mets' lineup tomorrow pic.twitter.com/bURONZCYFn — SNY (@SNYtv) March 20, 2026

How the Mets are Handling Francisco Alvarez's Health

Although Alvarez appears to be fine, it certainly makes sense why the Mets are being super cautious with him. The 24-year-old's next step towards becoming a franchise player has constantly been halted by various injuries, primarily to his hands. Such injuries include torn ligaments in both of his thumbs and a broken hamate bone in his left hand, all of which required surgery.

Being a catcher, a potential back injury is not only easy to aggravate, but could be detrimental long-term. Because of how long and how often catchers typically squat during a game, playing through a sore back would inhibit Alvarez's mobility and reaction time behind the plate, so it was absolutely a smart move for him to report the discomfort and for the Mets to take him out, especially in an exhibition game.

When healthy, Alvarez is a legitimate X-factor in the Mets' lineup. He blasted 25 home runs as a rookie despite only batting .209, and his plate discipline has improved substantially since then. Last year, Alvarez slashed .256/.339/.447 with a 124 wRC+ in just 76 games. Combining that still-untapped offensive potential with excellent framing and pitch calling, and there's no coincidence that the Mets win far more often with Alvarez in the lineup.

Francisco Alvarez OVER THE BATTERS EYE



111.5 mph off the bat and 439 feet pic.twitter.com/r5A2dslB8N — Joe DeMayo (@PSLToFlushing) March 10, 2026

As for New York's other catching options, Luis Torrens brings similar defense to the table but a far more inconsistent bat, while Hayden Senger was effectively unplayable in his 33 games last year (.181/.221/.194, 19 wRC+ in 78 plate appearances). The Mets added Ben Rortvedt this winter for catching depth, but he is both injury-prone and well-below average at the plate.

Due to their thin catching depth and Alvarez's tantalizing potential, it is imperative for the Mets to keep their young catcher at full health and play a full season. The decision to take him out of Thursday's game is a clear sign of how cautious the team will be, and while Alvarez is seemingly fine, his back should be closely monitored leading up to Opening Day on March 26.

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