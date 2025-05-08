Inside The Mets

Former New York Mets reliever signs minors deal with AL club

This former New York Mets relief pitcher has signed a minor league deal with an American League playoff team from 2024.

Pat Ragazzo

Apr 2, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Stephen Nogosek (85) reacts to the win against the Miami Marlins in the ninth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
This former New York Mets hurler has joined a playoff organization in the American League central.

The Kansas City Royals have signed right-handed relief pitcher Stephen Nogosek to a minor league deal, per affiliate announcement.

Nogosek, who came over from the Boston Red Sox in the 2017 Addison Reed trade at the deadline, spent parts of four seasons with the Mets (2019, 2021-2023).

Nogosek's best season in the major leagues came with the Mets back in 2022, where he posted a 2.45 ERA across 22 innings. For his career, the 30-year-old holds a 1-4 record, 5.02 ERA, a 1.50 WHIP and 57 strikeouts in 57.1 innings. Nogosek had a 22% strikeout percentage and 8.9% walk rate, which was solid given his role. However, the right-hander struggled with the long ball, allowing a total of 14.

The Royals signed Nogosek out of the Mexican League, where he appeared in 10 games for the Diablos Rojos. Nogosek allowed a total of 10 runs, six earned in nine innings of action in a hitter-friendly league.

Nogosek has not appeared in the big-leagues since the 2023 season when he was still a member of the Mets. Last year, the righty lasted just 15.2 innings and posted a 9.77 ERA with the Washington Nationals' triple-A affiliate the Rochester Red Wings. The Nationals released Nogosek in late-May of 2024 and he finished his campaign in the Atlantic League.

Pitching for the Lancaster Stormers last season, Nogosek had a respectable 4.32 ERA and 13 saves. It took stops in the Atlantic League and Mexican League for Nogosek to find himself back in another big-league organization.

Nogosek has only appeared in the majors with the Mets, but the hope for the middle reliever is that he will make it back now that he is with the Royals.

