How Nolan McLean Performed in the WBC Championship

All eyes were on the New York Mets' emerging star Nolan McLean on Tuesday night, as the 24-year-old got the ball for the United States in the championship game of the World Baseball Classic.

It wasn't a perfect outing, but McLean battled well against a powerful Venezuela lineup that looked to jump on him early. MLB's No. 1 ranked pitching prospect showcased his tremendous stuff along with great poise to work out of a few jams, but received no run support from the star-studded Team USA lineup. The right-hander finished the night with four strikeouts, one walk, four hits, and two earned runs on 63 pitches in his 4.2 innings.

Nolan McLean’s final line in the WBC Championship pic.twitter.com/gzjmmoaYX7 — Metsmerized Online (@Metsmerized) March 18, 2026

It was McLean's second start of the WBC, with the first coming in their 8-6 upset loss to Team Italy in pool play. The youngster struck out four in his 3.0 innings but allowed three earned runs, including two home runs. Given the opportunity to make up for Team USA's one loss of the tournament, McLean produced a longer outing but once again did not put himself in position to pick up the win.

After allowing a base hit to Ronald Acuna Jr. on the very first pitch of the evening, McLean got Maikel Garcia to ground into a double play and Luis Arraez to pop up to center field, retiring the side on just five pitches. McLean carried that momentum into the second inning, firing off back-to-back strikeouts of Eugenio Suarez and Gleyber Torres, the second of which came on just three pitches. McLean remained efficient, forcing Wilyer Abreu into a weak pop fly and stranding Ezequiel Tovar at first base after his opposite field base hit.

It was clear in the early going that McLean was feeling the adrenaline of the moment, as he cranked his fastball velocity up over 99 mph twice in the first two frames. For reference, McLean's fastest pitch in 2024 was 98.4 mph despite the many big moments he found himself in down the stretch for the Mets.

The fastest pitch Nolan McLean threw for the Mets in 2025 was 98.4 mph.



I’d say he’s amped up tonight pic.twitter.com/C488dZc45e — Mike Mayer (@mikemayer22) March 18, 2026

Venezuela continued to ambush the opposite field against McLean, as captain Salvador Perez slapped one into right field to open the third inning. But the right-hander quickly responded by sitting down Jackson Chourio on a nasty three-pitch punchout.

Then came the first trouble for McLean, as a one-out walk on Acuna Jr. turned into second and third after a wild pitch breaking ball got away from him and catcher Will Smith. Garcia took advantage of the baserunners with a sacrifice fly that gave Team Venezuela the first lead of the ballgame, 1-0.

With Team USA still scoreless after three and McLean sitting at 37 pitches, the right-hander came back out for the fourth and immediately worked a hard-earned ground-out against the dangerous bat of Suarez. He then made quick work in retiring the next two batters, freezing Torres for his fourth strikeout of the night and getting Tovar to pop up into foul territory.

Nolan McLean's fourth strikeout of the evening



(via @WBCBaseball) pic.twitter.com/mawEy57gRG — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 18, 2026

Venezuela tallied another on McLean in the fifth as Abreu launched a solo home run to straight away center. After retiring the next two runners, manager Mark DeRosa came out to take the ball before what would have been his third time facing the superstar Acuna Jr.

All in all, it was an impressive start from McLean despite the lack of support he recieved from his offense. Most importantly, the Mets will be getting the young ace back in camp healthy and ramped up for Opening Day after these last few weeks away from the club.

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