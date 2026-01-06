Kyle Tucker market shifts as insider points to Mets advantage

At first glance, the Toronto Blue Jays' signing of Japanese infielder Kazuma Okamoto on January 3 seemed inconsequential for the New York Mets.

After all, the Mets were never seriously in on Okamoto, as they already have enough third basemen. While Okamoto does have experience playing in the outfield, David Stearns and the rest of the Mets' front office would surely prefer an actual outfielder as opposed to moving someone there by necessity.

Read more: Steve Cohen's Mets fandom called into question by insider

The best free agent outfielder is Kyle Tucker. And when one looks below the surface, Toronto signing Okamoto to a four-year, $60 million deal was actually massive for New York because of Tucker, given that the Blue Jays have been seen as Tucker's most likely landing spot for this entire offseason.

While signing Okamoto doesn't necessarily rule Tucker out, it's not like Toronto can sign every top free agent. There's no doubt that this makes them a less clear fit for the former Astros and Cubs slugger, which serves to benefit the Mets.

Oct 2, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker (30) is greeted in the dugout after scoring against the San Diego Padres during game three of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Insider says Mets have emerged as Kyle Tucker's top landing spot

It seems that the sentiment around Toronto being Tucker's most likely destination has now changed. At least, this is how Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith sees things, which he conveyed during a January 4 appearance on The JD Bunkis Podcast.

"So I don't think [the Blue Jays are] going to rule anything out. That's not the way that they've operated. They've checked on all kinds of big free agents over the years," Nicholson-Smith said after speaking about how the Okamoto signing impacts Toronto's pursuit of Tucker and Bo Bichette.

“At one point, the Blue Jays looked like the best candidate to give Kyle Tucker a long-term deal. Now I would say that's the Mets. Because you look at the Mets roster, they have Tyrone Taylor starting in one outfield spot, on their projection. They have Carson Benge... Starting in one of their other outfield spots. So clearly, the Mets need to add another outfielder. And Kyle Tucker is out there. The Mets spend like nobody else," Nicholson-Smith added.

“At one point, the Blue Jays looked like the best candidate to give Kyle Tucker a long term deal. Now I would say that's the Mets.”@bnicholsonsmith joins @JDBunkis to evaluate Kyle Tucker and Bo Bichette's market.#WANTITALL pic.twitter.com/XP5KSQ1ReY — Sportsnet 590 The FAN (@FAN590) January 5, 2026

While this is obviously great news for the Mets' faithful, one insider's sentiment doesn't guarantee that Tucker will be playing in Queens next winter. But it's certainly a step in the right direction, and the Mets seem to have the power to blow other teams out of the water in terms of what they're willing to offer the star outfielder.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles