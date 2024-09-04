Francisco Lindor Praises Mets' Longtime Foe After Win
The New York Mets improved to 75-64 after defeating the Boston Red Sox 7-2 on Tuesday. With this win, the Mets now hold MLB's best record (53-31) since May 30.
New York's star shortstop and NL MVP candidate Francisco Lindor was a massive factor in the Mets' success last night. He went 2 for 4 at the plate with a home run, a double, 3 RBIs, 2 runs scored, and also added a stolen base.
His clutch RBI double in the 8th inning helped break the game open for New York, as they were only winning 3-2 to that point.
After the game, Lindor spoke with Philadelphia Phillies legend Jimmy Rollins as part of MLB on TBS Closer's postgame coverage.
Rollins played for the Phillies from 2000-2014, won the 2007 NL MVP award, and won a World Series with the Mets' rival in 2008. In a whopping 250 games played against New York in his career, Rollins hit .279 (his career batting average was .264) with a .791 OPS, 33 home runs, 122 RBIs and 153 runs scored.
In other words, Rollins terrorized the Mets for over a decade. But that didn't keep Lindor from showing him love on Tuesday.
"It seems like the team has finally taken on your personality," Rollins said to Lindor. "You finally showed up like 'this is who I am, I'm comfortable, let's go boys.' Talk to us about how that has changed for you."
Lindor replied with, "Jimmy I'm just trying to be like you, dog. I'm just trying to be like you.
"I'm just doing what all you guys did," he continued. "You all set [the way] for me, and I'm just following. I get to show up and play shortstop for the New York Mets, which is one of the biggest blessings in my life. And I'm just enjoying it."
While Mets fans may not be fond of Rollins, nobody can deny that he was one of the league's best shortstops for his 17-season MLB career. And per usual, Lindor is showing a lot of class by praising him this way.