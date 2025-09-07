How Mets’ Brandon Sproat fared in MLB debut
Brandon Sproat got his first taste of major league action Sunday afternoon, joining a New York Mets rotation suddenly overcome with youth.
While dueling Cincinnati Reds ace Hunter Greene on the road, Sproat pitched six innings in his MLB debut, allowing three earned runs on three hits and four walks with seven strikeouts. He struggled to command his upper-90s fastball at times but dazzled with his curveball, which generated multiple whiffs and froze a few hitters in two-strike counts.
The right-hander did not allow a hit to any of the first 19 batters he faced. But in the bottom of the sixth, Sproat gave up three in a row, including an RBI double by Elly De La Cruz and an RBI single from Austin Hays that gave the Reds a 3-1 lead. He finished the frame without further damage, ending his day at 88 pitches. New York lost 3-2.
Sproat, who turns 25 later this month, ranks No. 5 in the Mets’ farm system, according to MLB Pipeline. He is the third top-ranked starting pitching prospect to be called up by New York in 2025, joining right-handers Nolan McLean (No. 2 overall) and Jonah Tong (No. 4).
A 2023 second-round pick, Sproat spent a brief period as the Mets’ No. 1 prospect. During his first professional season in 2024, he dominated High-A (1.07 ERA) and Double-A (2.45 ERA) before struggling in his first stint at Triple-A (7.53 ERA in seven starts). Despite being leapfrogged by others within the organization, he entered this year ranked No. 46 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 list.
Sproat continued to strumble with Triple-A Syracuse early this season, posting a 5.95 ERA with just a 15.5% strikeout rate through his first 15 starts. But from June 28 through the end of July, he flipped the script, allowing only two earned runs with 36 strikeouts over 33 innings.
Overall, Sproat has gone 8-6 with a 4.24 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, and 8.4 K/9 rate across 26 Triple-A outings (25 starts) in 2025. Just weeks before his call-up, the Mets tested him in the bullpen, but he struggled in his lone relief appearance for Syracuse, allowing seven runs (five earned) on seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts over 3.2 innings.
Read More: Mets agree to minor league deal with left-handed reliever
For now, it seems the plan is for Sproat to move forward as part of a six-man rotation. Veteran right-hander Kodai Senga, who entered the season as the team’s de facto ace, accepted a Triple-A assignment Friday and will remain there through at least Sept. 20, when he is first eligible to return.
Senga, 32, posted an MLB-best 1.47 ERA through his first 13 starts but has not been the same pitcher since his hamstring injury. In nine starts after returning from the injured list July 11, he recorded a 5.90 ERA without completing six innings in any outing.
Rather than have Senga try to solve his mechanical issues in the midst of a pennant race, the Mets opted to have him make at least a couple of starts in a lower-stakes environment before determining whether he can be a viable October starter. Those results could directly impact the role the Mets ask of Sproat heading into the postseason.