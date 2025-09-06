Mets agree to minor league deal with left-handed reliever
The New York Mets added experienced left-handed bullpen depth on Saturday.
According to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, the Mets agreed to terms with reliever Joe La Sorsa on a minor league deal. La Sorsa had been designated for assignment by the Cincinnati Reds earlier this week, and after clearing waivers, he chose to become a free agent rather than accept an outright Triple-A assignment.
La Sorsa, 27, is a Mount Kisco, N.Y., native who played his college baseball at St. John's University in Queens. The former 18th-round pick posted a 4.47 ERA over 50.1 innings with the Tampa Bay Rays and Washington Nationals between 2023 and 2024 before landing with the Reds on a minor league deal this past offseason. He also pitched for Team Italy in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.
So far in 2025, La Sorsa has a 2.82 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, and 8.3 K/9 rate across 45 appearances for Triple-A Louisville. Cincinnati used him sporadically, recalling him for four brief stints this season. The 6-foot-5 southpaw gave up nine runs (eight earned), including four home runs, over 6.2 innings with the Reds before being waived.
La Sorsa primarily uses a 91-92 mph sinker, complementing it with an upper-70s sweeper and a seldom-used changeup in the mid-80s. His sinker is the only pitch that Statcast grades with a positive run value (+1) through his small big-league sample size this season, though he has previously found success with his sweeper (+4 in 2023).
New York has cycled through a revolving door of relievers, particularly left-handed options, who have been shuffled between the majors and Triple-A this season. This became especially apparent after A.J. Minter and Danny Young were both lost to season-ending injuries in late April.
Before adding La Sorsa, Richard Lovelady was the only experienced lefty offering short-relief depth in Syracuse. While Brandon Waddell could also fill that role if needed, the team has mainly relied on him for bulk innings. This season, he has posted a 3.45 ERA over 31.1 innings in 11 appearances with New York, including one start.
The Mets now have Gregory Soto and Brooks Raley filling the short-relief lefty role in the big league bullpen, but if a need arises, they have another arm with big league experience to potentially call upon. However, La Sorsa will not be eligible for the postseason, as he was not on the Mets’ 40-man roster prior to Sept. 1.