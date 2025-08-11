How Mets' struggles have impacted their odds of making the postseason

Perspective no one wants to hear today: the Mets still have a 76.8% chance to make the playoffs, per Fangraphs (odds shown below vs. next-best rivals).



It's their other odds that have plummeted:



To win NL East:

June 12: 74.5%

Today: 10.0%



To win WS:

June 12: 10.1%

Today: 4.9% pic.twitter.com/c8YnQoJrhl