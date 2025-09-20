How more Mets pitching injuries could impact potential playoff staff
The New York Mets appear to have righted the ship after another rough stretch, winning four of their past five games to reduce their magic number to make the postseason down to 7. With postseason odds of almost 90%, the Mets can begin to work on some potential roster construction for their playoff pitching staff, which makes the latest injury news they received far from ideal.
In news first reported by Will Sammon and Tim Britton of The Athletic, both Reed Garrett and Tylor Megill could be headed for Tommy John surgery. Megill hasn't pitched in months and was attempting a comeback in the minors before reporting elbow tightness while throwing offspeed pitches, leading the Mets to shut him down for further testing.
Garrett had recently returned from a minimum stay on the injured list with elbow soreness but experienced more issues, prompting the Mets to place him back on the IL. The Athletic report indicates that Garrett was already slated to undergo elbow surgery at some point this winter to move a nerve ligament to a newer place, but with Tommy John recommended, both pitchers could miss the entire 2026 season.
Pitching injuries have ravaged the Mets this season, as Garrett and Megill could make it five different pitchers who were lost for the season and required Tommy John surgery, joining Danny Young, Frankie Montas and Dedniel Núñez. A.J. Minter and Max Kranick were also lost to season-ending injuries, meaning the Mets have had to dive deep into their minor leagues to fill out their staff.
How Mets Injuries Could Impact Their Postseason Roster
The injuries have significantly shaped how the Mets could build their postseason pitching staff, as there was optimism at the beginning of the month that both Megill and Garrett could get key outs in October. Their losses leave the Mets a bit exposed on the right side of their bullpen given the struggles of Ryan Helsley and Ryne Stanek, although the pair combined for five outs without surrendering a run against Washington on Friday night.
The injuries could open the door for another flame-throwing righty, Dylan Ross, to get a look in the big league bullpen before the end of the season. Command has been an issue for Ross, who has walked 32 batters in 53 innings pitched for Triple-A Syracuse, but the team's injury problems in the bullpen could make his elite fastball worth trying in October.
Sammon noted that Ross has been a consideration for a September call up but a blister has slowed his plans. Assuming that blister is healed, it wouldn't be shocking to see Ross join the Mets for their final road trip of the season to Chicago and Miami, where he could pitch his way onto a playoff roster.
One man who likely won't be an option for the Mets in the postseason is Kodai Senga, who struggled in his second start for Triple-A Syracuse with notably impacted stuff. The Mets are planning for Senga to face live hitters in some capacity next week, which is difficult to do (noted by Sammon) since the minor league season is ending and Senga can't face big leaguers while he is assigned to Syracuse, which explains why Carlos Mendoza downplayed the possibility of Senga making a potential postseason roster prior to Friday's game.
With Senga out of the mix, it appears the Mets are still sorting out their options for how to fill out the rotation for a Wild Card series. The one lock is righty Nolan McLean, who Sammon reported could be bumped up to Thursday next week to line him up to start in either Game 1 or 2 of the Wild Card Series.
Sammon notes that the Mets like the idea of using McLean in Game 2 of the Wild Card series since it allows them to either potentially seal a sweep or extend their season if they drop the first game. The playoff schedule also plays to this strategy since there is an off day between Game 1 and 2 in the National League Division Series, allowing the Mets to potentially pitch McLean in Game 2 of a Wild Card Series but still have him available for Games 2 and 5 of the Division Series.
The Athletic also noted that rookies Brandon Sproat and Jonah Tong are in consideration for playoff starts, while the Mets were fans of how the Clay Holmes and Sean Manaea piggyback effort looked on Tuesday night. The piggyback tandem is slated to pitch again tomorrow, although it is unclear how much Manaea will be able to contribute after going on the paternity leave list earlier this week.
The one thing that is clear, however, is that the Mets are prepared to get creative. The Athletic is also reporting that the Mets may carry as many as six starting pitchers in the Wild Card Series with only McLean guaranteed to get a start, creating a bit of pitching chaos like the Detroit Tigers did a year ago.