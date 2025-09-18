New York Mets pitching prospect is an option for MLB bullpen
The New York Mets could use another effective right-handed relief pitcher out of their bullpen that is not named Edwin Diaz or Tyler Rogers.
Among those arms being considered to fill this spot is No. 19 ranked prospect Dylan Ross, who SNY baseball insider Andy Martino called "a real possibility" to get a shot with 10 games remaining in the regular season.
Ross, 25, has endured an impressive season across three minor league affiliates in High-A Brooklyn, Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse. Overall, the right-hander has posted a 2-0 record, a 2.25 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 52 innings as a reliever this year.
The majority of Ross' appearances have come with Triple-A Syracuse, where he has produced a 1.80 ERA in 30 innings this season. For that, the righty has caught the attention of Mets' brass and may receive an audition for the big-league bullpen soon enough.
While Ross has posted a 30% strikeout rate for Syracuse, he has struggled with his command via a 6.3 walks per nine innings rate. If he doesn't get an opportunity down the stretch his walks could be the reason why.
Other candidates
In addition to Ross, Brandon Sproat, Jonah Tong, Kodai Senga and Clay Holmes are all options who could fill this need in the bullpen.
"I wouldn't take any of that off the table right now," president of baseball operations David Stearns told reporters on Tuesday. "I think we are, with 12 games left in our season, going to do what we need to do to win as many games as possible. And if that means asking pitchers to take on slightly different roles for various turns through our rotation, that's what we're going to do."
Stearns was specifically asked about Holmes, a former All-Star closer with the New York Yankees that pitched in the World Series last year.
"It's still a transition for him, Stearns said. "I mean, he has the experience from the past, but it's still a transition for him to do that. So I think it's as much of what the matchups say, who we're facing, how the rest of the pitching staff as a group is performing, and then holistically, trying to make the best decisions we possibly can."
Holmes is also not the ideal choice to go to the bullpen because his sinker pitches to contact and the Mets' defense is unreliable.
Senga is currently in Triple-A Syracuse working on his mechanics after a nightmare second half upon returning from a hamstring strain.
Realistically, the Mets could wind up using one of their youngsters to serve as another righty in the bullpen. The most logical choice is Dylan Ross.