Hurricane Helene Threatens Pivotal Mets-Braves Series
The New York Mets dropped the opener of what could be their most crucial series of the 2024 MLB season on Tuesday.
But with two games left to protect their one-game lead over the Atlanta Braves in the NL Wild Card race, an even bigger challenge looms—the threat of a hurricane, which could disrupt the schedule.
Tropical Storm Helene, upgraded to a hurricane in Wednesday’s 11 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, is expected to hit Florida on Thursday as a Category 3 storm with winds exceeding 110 mph. According to the NHC, Helene is forecast to bring “life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds, and flooding rains” across Florida and much of the southeastern U.S. The storm’s path could affect Georgia, potentially jeopardizing the remainder of the Mets-Braves series.
As of Wednesday afternoon, both teams are slated to play the second game of the series at 7:20 p.m. ET, followed by the series finale—a makeup from April 10—at the same time on Thursday. However, The Weather Channel has issued a flood watch for Atlanta, with rain and thunderstorms expected by Wednesday afternoon. The forecast calls for a 67% chance of rain around 6 p.m., increasing into the evening.
While MLB has not announced any schedule changes yet, it seems likely the storm will have an impact. Potential adjustments include:
- Rescheduling as a doubleheader on Monday, a mutual off-day.
- Moving up Thursday’s game if Wednesday’s game is played.
- Relocating the series to a neutral site.
MLB is no stranger to neutral site games. Past relocations due to hurricanes include the Cubs-Astros series at Milwaukee’s Miller Park in September 2008—where Carlos Zambrano pitched the first-ever neutral site no-hitter—and the Rangers-Astros series at Tropicana Field in August 2017 due to Hurricane Harvey. Just weeks later, the Rays hosted the Yankees at Citi Field due to Hurricane Irma.
Rainouts in Atlanta could further complicate an already tight playoff race; if either game is delayed until Monday, both teams could have already secured a Wild Card spot by then, potentially making those games unnecessary with postseason play beginning the next day.
The Mets hold a narrow half-game lead over the Diamondbacks for the second Wild Card spot and own the tiebreaker. They can clinch by finishing ahead of the Braves or tying with Arizona; winning four of their last five games would guarantee finishing ahead of Arizona. The Mets control their fate by winning one game against the Braves and sweeping the Brewers, or if the Braves stumble against the Royals. If swept by Atlanta, they would need help from Kansas City.