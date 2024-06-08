Insider Cautions Mets About Expected Trade Deadline Plans
The New York Mets do not have much time left to salvage their season enough to justify being buyers at this year's trade deadline, which is July 30.
With the Mets sitting nine games under .500 with a dismal record of 26-35 as of June 8, the organization will likely be selling off veteran talent at the deadline for the second straight summer.
A potential fire-sale would start with superstar first baseman Pete Alonso, whose contract expires at the end of the season. The Mets could look to net a return of prospects from a contender in exchange for Alonso, but MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post doesn't believe they will get a haul back for their top power-hitter.
"They'll get something decent for (Alonso). Will they get a Top 50 prospect back? I don't think so. Not as a rental," Heyman warned.
Per Joel Sherman of The New York Post, Alonso turned down a seven-year, $158 million extension with the Mets, which was offered during the 2023 regular season. This led to former general manager Billy Eppler fielding calls from other teams about his star slugger at the trade deadline.
Earlier in the week, Sports Illustrated reported that rival executives and scouts around the league believe the Mets will trade Alonso, who they see as fit with the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres. Eppler talked to the Brewers about a potential deal for Alonso last deadline season, but an agreement never came close.
While Heyman warned that a possible return for Alonso might be lighter than expected, he did add that if the Mets trade their franchise cornerstone (Alonso) plus J.D. Martinez, Harrison Bader, Luis Severino, Sean Manaea and other veterans on expiring deals, it could bring back a solid cumulative return for the team overall.