Insider expects Sandy Alcántara to be traded at deadline; Should Mets pursue?
The New York Mets could look to add former Cy Young winner Sandy Alcántara to provide some much needed support amidst recent setbacks in the rotation.
In his report for Hot Stove on MLB Network on Thursday, insider Jon Morosi discussed Alcántara's strong start this spring. "Sandy Alcántara in so many ways is on the radar of 29 other teams who might be in the market for a starting pitcher at some point this year." Morosi added that he doesn't believe Alcántara will be traded "here on the sixth of March" or any time soon.
Alcántara is coming off of Tommy John surgery that caused him to miss the entire 2024 season. But after turning in some impressive performances with his repaired elbow this spring, there is hope the Marlins pitcher has returned to form for the 2025 season.
In 2022, Alcántara became the first Marlin to win the Cy Young. He won the award unanimously after posting the second-lowest ERA in the NL (2.28) over an MLB high 228.2 innings; his six complete games marked the first time in AL/NL history that a pitcher had more complete games than every other team that season.
Even with his past success, Alcántara has made some adjustments heading into the 2025 season. After his third start in spring training on Wednesday, the righty talked about his offseason work.
“My pitching coach and I have been working on having a better slider,” Alcántara said. “My slider has been good, but we’re looking for more break, so we changed the grip a little bit and it’s giving the result I’m looking for."
His slider hasn't been the only impressive pitch in his arsenal this spring. In his second Grapefruit League outing, Alcántara's fastball touched 100 mph twice. In his last season before surgery in 2023, he reached 100.4 mph just three times.
While Morosi seemed certain that Alcántara would not be dealt until the deadline, some have suggested it could happen sooner with the Marlins rebuilding. Former All-Star and MLB Network analyst Harold Reynolds disagreed with Morosi on the broadcast, saying that "teams will be lined up" and a deal will happen before Opening Day.
It's clear that Sandy Alcántara has his stuff back. Whether the Marlins look to deal him before Opening Day or wait until the deadline, he will be an intriguing target for a Mets front office that currently has a combined $42 million in 2025 tied up in Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas, both of whom will begin the year on the IL.