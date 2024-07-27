Insider Floats Star Hurler as Fit With Mets to Bolster Rotation
Over the past day, the New York Mets have seen a significant alteration to their trade deadline strategy.
The Mets' starting rotation can no longer depend on the return of Kodai Senga, as he suffered a "high-grade" left calf strain in his first game back; the 31-year-old ace is expected to be out for the season. When this devastating injury is coupled with top prospect Christian Scott also landing on the IL (right UCL sprain), New York will now prioritize acquiring a starting pitcher (in addition to bullpen help).
According to MLB insider and former general manager Jim Bowden, this appears to be the course of action for the Mets; he even named three possible options for them to pursue.
The Mets are playing like a playoff team, so now instead of being minor buyers for relievers at the deadline, they need to shift and also try to acquire an upgrade in the starting rotation, such as Blake Snell, Jack Flaherty, or Erick Fedde," Bowden said in his trade deadline Q&A on The Athletic.
Of those three options, Flaherty is the most coveted starter despite Snell being the reigning NL Cy Young winner. In his age-28 season, the Detroit Tigers' righty is enjoying his best season since 2019 with an impressive 2.95 ERA, 3.10 FIP, and 0.96 WHIP in 106.2 innings. Even more impressive is his walk-to-strikeout differences; Flaherty has 133 punchouts (11.22 K/9 and 32% strikeout rate) while only issuing 19 free passes (1.60 BB/9 and 4.6% walk rate), in addition to a 31.2% chase rate.
If the Mets were to go after Flaherty, they should also ask the Tigers about left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin; the 34-year-old veteran is enjoying another strong season with a 3.25 ERA, 2.59 FIP, and a 29.9% strikeout rate. New York's pursuit of a starter shouldn't detract from their search for bullpen arms (especially left-handed relievers, which they lack), and making a deal with the Tigers for both Flaherty and Chafin would kill two birds with one stone.
This would be a very expensive deal that may involve the Mets' top prospects, which is something that president of baseball operations David Stearns prefers to avoid.
However, the Mets have shown tremendous form over the past few months and have even usurped their hated rivals, the Atlanta Braves, for the first Wild Card spot in the National League; goals of making the playoffs are now transforming into pennant or World Series aspirations. To make the most out of this magic carpet ride, the Mets should strike when the iron is hot.