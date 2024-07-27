Mets Urged to Alter Trade Deadline Strategy Amid Crushing Injury Update
New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters on Saturday that ace Kodai Senga suffered a “high grade” left calf strain during his first MLB outing of the 2024 season last night, which placed him on the 15-day IL.
Mendoza added, “It's fair to say that [Senga is] pretty much done for the regular season."
This crushing blow for the Mets’ starting rotation (combined with rookie pitcher Christian Scott suffering a UCL sprain earlier this week) could create a new trade deadline strategy for the Mets.
In the wake of Senga’s injury update, SNY’s Andy Martino posted on X, “The Mets had not really been in the market for starting pitchers before Kodai Senga’s season-ending injury. Now they are discussing what the news means for their trade deadline needs.”
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman added, “Seems [clear] Mets will likely need to expand their deadline search for starters now.”
The Mets were initially thought to be prioritizing bullpen and outfield support during this year’s trade deadline. They already made one move by trading for reliable reliever Ryne Stanek from the Seattle Mariners on Friday.
Given that a rival GM told Martino on Friday that the Mets are “going for it," during this year’s trade deadline, Senga and Scott’s injuries could make top-tier starters like White Sox’ ace Garrett Crochet, Tigers’ standout Tarik Skubal, and Giants’ stud Blake Snell a priority for Mets’ president of baseball operations David Stearns.
Senga’s calf injury came during the six inning of Friday’s start against the Atlanta Braves, after moving off of the mound to allow space for first basemen Pete Alonso to catch a pop fly.
Senga, who was making his 2024 MLB debut after being sidelined since February with a right shoulder impingement and then triceps inflammation, fell to the ground clutching his calf. After remaining on the ground for a moment, the 31-year-old got up on his own power and headed straight for the Mets’ clubhouse. Up to that point, he had conceded two runs on just two hits, while striking out nine.
If the Mets do decide to pursue a big-time starter, it will likely mean parting ways with multiple top prospects; although Stearns is reportedly reluctant to do so, the Mets have been one of baseball’s best teams over the past two months.
If they continue this current form, adding an arm like Crochet, Skubal, or Snell would seem to solidify them as legitimate World Series contenders.