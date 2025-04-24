Insider pours cold water on Mets, Pete Alonso extension talks
New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso has been one of baseball's best hitters so far this season. And since most Mets fans understand that Alonso is all but guaranteed to opt out of his player option for the 2026 season and test free agency if he reaches that point, they're probably hoping that he and the Mets' front office will engage in contract extension talks while this season is underway.
However, New York Post insider Jon Heyman explained why this isn't likely during an April 23 live stream with Bleacher Report.
"I don't think we're gonna get news. I don't think we're gonna get news on that during the season," Heyman said when asked about the Mets and Alonso discussing an extension. "The issue there... the Mets are at the top tax. The so-called 'Steve Cohen' luxury tax. 110%."
He later added, "[Alonso] is going to be looking for $35 million [per year], plus... if you give him a deal at $35 million per year now, you're adding another $5 million this year, plus the tax. Even Steve Cohen has limits, so I don't see that happening."
Heyman also said of Alonso, "As far as an extension, I just don't see that as a likelihood. Not gonna rule anything out, but I certainly think they will talk after the year, when he's a free agent.
"[The Mets front office] doesn't love the long deals for the regular-age free agents who are pushing 30," he concluded.
Therefore, while it sounds like it's a long shot for Alonso and the Mets to negotiate a contract extension this season, that doesn't mean he won't re-sign with New York (once again) after the season ends.