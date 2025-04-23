Bryce Harper makes his opinion of Juan Soto extremely clear
The New York Mets are currently at the end of a three-game series against their NL East division rival Philadelphia Phillies, whom they defeated in the NLDS during the 2024 season.
The two biggest superstars on these two teams are arguably Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper and Mets right fielder Juan Soto, who might be the two best left-handed hitters in all of baseball. Considering how much they've both accomplished since, it's easy to forget that Soto and Harper used to be teammates on the Washington Nationals during the 2018 season.
After that (which was Soto's rookie MLB season), Soto remained in Washington until 2022 while Harper signed a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies in March 2019, thus ending the time Harper and Soto were teammates.
While these two superstars are now playing on opposing teams, that doesn't mean there's any bad blood between them. And Harper made this clear when speaking with the New York Post for an April 21 article, where he mentioned that he knew Soto was going to be a superstar player the first time he ever saw him playing.
Harper also added that while he hasn't personally spoken to Soto since he signed the largest contract in sports history with the Mets this past offseason, Harper sent a message of congratulations and well wishes to Soto through Scott Boras, who is both his and Soto's agent.
It's cool to hear Harper giving Soto his flowers, despite two former teammates likely being rivals for the rest of their respective careers.