Insider Predicts Mets to Reunite With Fan-Favorite
The New York Mets have several interesting decisions to make in free agency.
Although the team has a significant amount of money coming off the books, they still have 14 players that will become unrestricted free agents or have contract clauses that can be exercised, most notably first baseman Pete Alonso and starting pitcher Sean Manaea. It's highly unlikely that the Mets would be able to (or want to) keep all of these players, especially if they're going big-game hunting with Juan Soto and Corbin Burnes available.
However, an MLB insider predicted that one of the Mets' most beloved players during their storybook 2024 season will be coming back for an encore performance.
In his article on The Athletic, analyst and former GM Jim Bowden named Mets' second baseman Jose Iglesias one of the 45 best free agents available in the 2024-25 offseason, but ultimately believes that the 34-year-old will stay in Queens on a two-year, $12 million contract.
"Iglesias would be a good pickup for several teams, but a reunion with the Mets just makes too much sense for all parties," Bowden wrote. "After not playing in the majors in 2023, Iglesias signed a minor-league contract with the Mets but was their starting second baseman by the end of year, playing in more than half of their games and slashing an amazing .337/.381/.448 (137 OPS+) with 16 doubles. He impressed with his approach at the plate — going the other way and grinding throughout at-bats — and his elite defense in the middle of the infield."
Iglesias was one of the best stories of the Mets' season, as he shined at both the plate and in the field to accumulate 2.5 fWAR in 85 games; his contributions became especially important when regular second baseman Jeff McNeil fractured his right wrist in September. The 12-year veteran was also integral to the ever-strengthening clubhouse bond that formed over the course of the season, with his Latin Pop single "OMG" becoming the theme song of the 2024 Mets.
There are still questions regarding if Iglesias's renaissance is sustainable, though. Entering his mid-30s, the middle infielder outperformed many of his expected metrics at the plate, most notably regarding his .337 batting average; he had an expected batting average of .286, which is still solid but doesn't compliment his lack of power or plate discipline very well. Iglesias had a mere 4.1% walk rate and a 39.5% chase rate of pitches outside the strike zone, while his 2.2% barrel rate, 30.6% hard-hit rate, and 85.8 average exit velocity indicate that he wasn't hitting the ball with much authority. Additionally, Iglesias endured a poor postseason by only hitting .227/.261/.227 in 12 games and 46 plate appearances.
Regardless, Iglesias's ability to make consistent contact, provide solid defense up the middle, and outstanding role as a glue guy in the clubhouse were absolutely essential to the Mets' successful season, to the point that their amazing play from June onward directly coincided with calling up Iglesias from the minor leagues. Of course, there were other factors at play such as Francisco Lindor's MVP-caliber season and Manaea's transformation into the team's ace, but the arrival of the 34-year-old seemed to provide that first spark that the Mets were looking for.
Iglesias's 2024 contributions should surely accumulate interest from other teams looking for good infield depth, but it's hard to imagine him outside of a Mets uniform at this point.