Insider Reveals Contract Pete Alonso Will 'Almost Certainly' Receive
The New York Mets have been pretty quiet in free agency over the past couple weeks.
This seems to be because their focus has been on contract negotiations with free agent slugger Pete Alonso, who has been a mainstay in the middle of the Mets' lineup since making his MLB debut in 2019.
Several insiders have conveyed why a deal hasn't been struck between the two sides. New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman relayed during his live show with Bleacher Report on January 1 when he said, "I do think the years are the hangup right now on the Pete Alonso situation."
The Athletic's baseball insider Ken Rosenthal seemed to confirm this during his January 2 appearance on Foul Territory TV by saying, "Years seem to be the problem," regarding the Mets' negotiations with Alonso.
However, both insiders seemed confident that a deal would ultimately get done to make Alonso a member of the Mets once again.
ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan appears to share that same sentiment in a January 6 article — and even went as far as to predict the sort of contract he believes Alonso will receive.
"At this point, Alonso will almost certainly get an opt-out-laden short-term deal," Passan wrote.
A contract of this sort makes a ton of sense for Alonso because it means that he could re-enter the free agency market if he were to have a stellar season, increasing his chances of securing a more lucrative, longer team deal, which seems to be what he's looking for.
Regardless of what his contract ultimately looks like, it seems that the Polar Bear's return to Queens seems like a foregone conclusion.