Insider reveals new Kodai Senga injury recovery timeline
New York Mets ace Kodai Senga suffered a hamstring strain while covering first base in the sixth inning of his team's June 12 game against the Washington Nationals.
While an injury to any player is never ideal, this happening to Senga — who has the best ERA out of any starting pitcher in the National League to this point in the season — is a tough blow for New York. However, the Mets did get some good news regarding this injury after Senga's MRI results came in on June 13.
"It's a Grade 1 hamstring strain. Kind of like, I feel like relatively good news here," Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said of Senga's injury, per an X post from SNY. "It's a low grade. So we're looking at probably two weeks, 14 days, before we re-evaluate again.
"Hopefully he's symptom free, and we'll get him back up again [after those two weeks]," Mendoza added. "So talking to the trainers, they feel like we got some good news here."
While this made many fans think that Senga might only be missing two weeks before being back on the mound, New York Post insider Jon Heyman revealed in a June 15 article that the reality isn't as good as this initial expectation.
Heyman noted that Senga is now expected to be out for a minimum of five weeks because of the injury. While he didn't specify that this could include time spent on a rehab assignment, this was still longer than fans were hoping for.
Then again, the bottom line is that Senga will be back long before the Mets make their postseason push, which is why this is still good news.