Frankie Montas gets honest about expected Mets role upon injury return
There was a lot of concern about how the New York Mets' starting rotation would fare during the early portion of the 2025 season after both Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas suffered relatively severe injuries during spring training.
For Montas, this was because of a high-grade lat strain, which is a tricky injury to recover from. However, Montas has already made several rehab starts and appears ready to join the Mets in a matter of days.
However, the starting rotation has thrived in his absence, and it doesn't make sense for one of the players who've performed well to this point to lose their spot for an unproven Montas, especially given how much Montas has struggled during these rehab outings.
Therefore, it seems that there's a good chance that Montas will be a part of New York's bullpen once he returns, which is something he has never done in his MLB career.
While some pitchers would not want to get relegated to a relief role in this way, Montas showed he's not that type of player with a quote from a June 15 article in the New York Post.
“Whatever [the Mets] tell me to do, that’s what I’m going to do,” Montas said in the article. “I just want to help.”
In speaking about how his lat is feeling, Montas added, “This rehab process was actually pretty good. They did an amazing job with my lat. I would say this is probably, I would say the strongest my shoulder and arm has felt in a while.”
It will be interesting to see what role Montas assumes when he's back with the Mets, along with how he'll perform.