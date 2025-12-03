Mets could trade Kodai Senga for All-Star AL southpaw

On November 30, The Athletic's Will Sammon reported that Kodai Senga has recently informed the New York Mets that he would prefer to remain with the team rather than get traded this winter.

This comes after reports that Senga is on the trade block and appears likely to be dealt this winter. And while it's good to hear that Senga clearly wants to continue his tenure in Queens, despite the last two seasons not going as intended, this doesn't mean that New York is going to adhere to his request as a Christmas gift.

New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman conveyed as much by saying, "Senga odds [of getting traded]? I did see that it was reported by The Athletic that he'd prefer to stay with the Mets. I don't think that will weigh; they're gonna do what they need to do, what they want to do, he's obviously being shopped," during a December 1 live stream with Bleacher Report.

"Would be weird for him to come back now, so odds is that — odds mean that whether he's getting traded — I think it's pretty good. I mean, I think it's probably one to two, meaning, two out of three chance that he is getting traded," Heyman added.

Could Kodai Senga Be Traded for Kris Bubic?

While one-for-one player trades in MLB are relatively rare, there have already been several this offseason, including the Mets trading Brandon Nimmo for Marcus Semien.

Therefore, if the Mets do decide to sign Senga, another such trade could be in the cards. In a December 2 article, ESPN MLB insiders Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel called New York a top trade fit for several pitchers, including Kansas City Royals southpaw Kris Bubic.

Bubic is coming off a 2025 campaign where he went 8-7 with a 2.55 ERA in 20 starts, thus earning him a trip to the 2025 MLB All-Star Game. While the 28-year-old Bubic has dealt with a lot of injuries to this point in his career (including in 2025), so has Senga.

I see the #Mets trading for KC Royals LHP Kris Bubic, who is reportedly available for trade. Skubal, Peralta and even Ryan are seen as unlikely to be traded, unless a team offers a haul for any of them.



Personally, I would LOVE Bubic. pic.twitter.com/VWOSXHEeTt — nymnewsrumors (@nym_newsrumors) December 1, 2025

It seems like a change of scenery would benefit Senga at this point, and the same can be said for Bubic, if only to see whether he can thrive outside of Kansas City.

The Mets were lacking a standout southpaw starter last season, given that Sean Manaea didn't meet expectations. And addressing this by trading Senga for Bubic seems to make a lot of sense for both sides.

