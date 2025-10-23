Insider suggests Yankees could steal Mets star pitcher in free agency
New York Mets fans don't want to imagine what their bullpen would have looked like without star closer Edwin Diaz as its anchor during the 2025 season.
While the relief corps crumbled around him down the stretch of the 2025 campaign, Diaz remained as rock solid as ever, and ultimately produced a sterling 1.63 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 66.1 innings pitched during the regular season.
These fantastic stats don't necessarily come as a surprise, given that Diaz has been one of baseball's most reliable relievers for the past decade. But this success still came at a great time for the 32-year-old, given that he has the option to opt out of the final two years and $37 million of the five-year, $102 million deal he signed with New York in 2022.
Diaz hasn't declared his intention to opt out quite yet. But considering that most believe he's worth a considerable amount more than the four-year, $72 million contract that southpaw closer Tanner Scott signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers last offseason (which was the biggest contract for a reliever in MLB history), one can't blame Diaz for wanting to test the free agency waters.
It's worth noting that just because Diaz could (and likely will) opt out and become a free agent, that doesn't necessarily mean that he doesn't want to remain with the Mets. In fact, he has said that he would be more than open to returning to New York, but would presumably want to do so on a new deal.
Yankees Listed as Top Potential Fit for Edwin Diaz
However, the Mets aren't the only New York team that would make sense for Diaz. MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand conveyed as much when listing the Yankees (along with the Mets and the Baltimore Orioles) as three top potential fits for Diaz in free agency in an October 22 article.
The Yankees traded for once-elite closer Devin Williams last offseason but Williams was disappointing for much of the 2025 campaign. This prompted the Mets' cross-town rival to trade for Camilo Doval and David Bednar at the trade deadline to help shore up the back end of their bullpen.
While Bednar (who pitched well as the Yankees' closer after being traded) is still under team control through 2026, the Yankees' front office has been known to load up on assets, especially when it comes to the bullpen. So it wouldn't be a surprise to see them make a major push at stealing Diaz from the Mets this winter.