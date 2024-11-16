Intriguing Trade Proposal Would Send Star Outfielder to Mets
The New York Mets are expected to be active in acquiring talent to their roster this offseason.
The biggest fish in the free agency market is superstar slugger Juan Soto, who the Mets are expected to be active in pursuing.
However, in the case that Soto signs elsewhere, New York will likely pivot to improving their lineup in other ways. While that might mean the Mets try to add another free agent outfielder, they could also try and execute a trade.
And in a November 15 article, Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer created a hypothetical trade proposal that would bring Chicago White Sox star Luis Robert Jr. to Queens.
"New York Mets get CF Luis Robert Jr.; Chicago White Sox get IF Ronny Mauricio (Mets No. 5), RHP Blade Tidwell (Mets No. 9)," Rymer wrote.
"The Mets would get a veteran player with big talent and significant injury risk, and the White Sox would get a young player with big talent and significant injury risk.
"This is referring to Mauricio, whose recovery from a torn ACL completely wiped out his 2024 season. He's only 23, though, and he was a 20-20 guy in the minors in 2022 and 2023," he continued. "For his part, Tidwell is more than just a great baseball name. He's a 6'4", 207-pounder with three above-average pitches, and he could impact the majors as soon as 2025."
When writing why Robert would be a fit for the Mets, Rymer said, "The Mets made a run at the World Series this year in large part because they had stars in all the right places.
"Except, that is, for center field. It was a weirdly star-less venture, with Harrison Bader and Tyrone Taylor getting the bulk of the reps. The defense was fine. The offense? Less so," he continued.
"So... Luis Robert Jr. is the Chicago White Sox trade chip that should have the Mets' eye.
"The 2024 season was his worst from multiple perspectives, including his 1.4 rWAR," Rymer said of Robert Jr. "It was also another in which the injury bug refused to let him go. In five seasons, he's played in just 66 percent of all possible games.
"Robert's upside, however, is beyond humongous. If the Mets did trade for him, the hope would be for more of what he gave the White Sox (i.e., 38 HR, 20 SB, 13 OAA) a year ago."
While the Mets would have to part ways with two top prospects in this hypothetical trade proposal, adding a player with the superstar upside of Luis Robert Jr. could make it worthwhile.