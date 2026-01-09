Ex-Mets GM favors Kyle Tucker over Tarik Skubal for this reason

Most in the baseball world believe that the New York Mets are still poised to make a big splash this winter, despite their relatively lackluster winter to this point.

While options to make said splash in free agency are dwindling, many of the top starting pitchers and hitters are still on the market. For starting pitchers, this would be Framber Valdez, Ranger Suarez, and Zac Gallen, all of whom have been linked to the Mets at some point.

Read more: Hypothetical Mets Mike Trout trade proposal turns heads

And for hitters, this is Kyle Tucker, Cody Bellinger, Alex Bregman, and Bo Bichette. New York could be in play for all of these guys, but the ones who make the most sense are Tucker and Bellinger, given the Mets' need for an outfielder. They're also arguably the two best players, at least when it comes to replacing the power production that New York is losing with Pete Alonso now gone.

Aug 23, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker (30) hits a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

But David Stearns isn't confined to free agency. He could also execute a trade to bring a big name to Queens. And what bigger names are there right now than Tarik Skubal?

Why an ex-Mets GM would choose Kyle Tucker over a Tarik Skubal trade

It remains to be seen whether the Detroit Tigers will part ways with Skubal. What's for sure is that if they do decide to trade the reigning two-time AL Cy Young Award winner, it will require a ton in return. But the Mets have the best farm system in baseball, and Skubal would immediately make their rotation formidable.

Sep 23, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) delivers a pitch in the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

There's no reason why the Mets couldn't sign one of the aforementioned free agent hitters and also trade for Skubal. But in case they could only make one move, former Mets GM Jim Duquette has a clear direction on which way he'd go and why, which he conveyed during a January 8 appearance on SNY's Baseball Night in New York show.

"I would take [Tucker] over [Skubal] because of the risk, too. The expense of Skubal is probably gonna be $400 million in the free agent market. Yes, he's a No. 1, but there's always the risk of injury to any of these high-end starting pitchers," Duquette said, per an X post from SNY.

"So, I would go with the position player."

On Baseball Night in New York, @JimDuquetteGM tells us why he'd rather have Kyle Tucker over Tarik Skubal long-term pic.twitter.com/oFKB2aRxUE — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) January 9, 2026

While Duquette's sentiment is valid, position players also pose a risk of injury. Every professional athlete does. And the fear of Skubal getting hurt shouldn't deter David Stearns.

Most Mets fans would say that their team should sign Tucker and trade for Skubal, which would turn this offseason around.

Recommended Articles