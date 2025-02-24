Is this former Mets hurler a potential 2025 bust candidate?
Luis Severino was one of the most crucial aspects of the New York Mets' success during the 2024 season.
New York had to rely on him to be a workhorse given that Kodai Senga missed nearly the entire season with a shoulder and then a calf injury. And Severino delivered, producing an 11-7 record with a 3.91 ERA and 161 strikeouts over a whopping 182 innings pitched. He then followed this up with a couple of clutch performances in the postseason.
Last season was vital for Severino, given that he was set to become a free agent once the season ended. And because of his resurgent campaign, the Athletics gave him a three-year, $67 million deal.
However, Severino's 2024 season didn't completely quell some of the question marks about his career. This caused Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly to call Severino one of six 'Biggest Potential Busts of 2024-25 MLB Free-Agent Class' in a February 23 article.
"It has to be noted that the signing of Severino was more than just a baseball move, because the A's are trying to both get a stadium in Las Vegas and avoid a grievance from the MLBPA for not investing their revenue sharing back into payroll. So they had some incentive to go above and beyond what other teams likely would have," Kelly wrote.
Read More: Mets' Carlos Mendoza reveals 1-word expectation of Brett Baty
"But if you're just evaluating this from a baseball sense, it's clear why no other team matched this offer—or likely came even close.
"Severino looked like a budding superstar for the New York Yankees when he made back-to-back All-Star Game appearances in 2017 and 2018... But there were five seasons in between where Severino was limited to just 209.1 innings by Tommy John surgery and other injuries, posting an underwhelming 4.47 ERA," he added.
"Most teams likely would have preferred to see another healthy season from Severino, now 31, before making a multiyear commitment like this."
Despite what he did in Queens last season, it seems that some believe Severino still has more to prove.