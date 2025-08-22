Inside The Mets

Juan Soto takes hard stance on Mets' playoff hopes

Juan Soto still sees the Mets playing October baseball in 2025.

Logan VanDine

Aug 20, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22) walks back the the dugout after striking out against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images
Aug 20, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22) walks back the the dugout after striking out against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images / Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images
In what was a downright disastrous series loss to the last-place Washington Nationals, Juan Soto is not giving up on the New York Mets' playoff hopes.

Speaking with reporters after Thursday's 9-3 loss to Washington, Soto gave a blunt answer when he was asked about his new team's playoff chances as the Mets continue to hang on to their playoff lives with less than 40 games to go in the regular season.

"100% since day one, we believe in each other and believe we can make it to the playoffs," Soto said.

For a team that has postseason aspirations, this was certainly a game, as well as a series, that New York should've won. After dropping two out of three to the Nationals, the Mets are now a season-high seven games behind the Philadelphia Phillies for first place in the NL East and just half a game in front of the Cincinnati Reds for the third and final wild card spot.

And since winning seven straight games and sweeping the San Francisco Giants from July 25 to 27, the Mets have gone 5-16, resulting in their dreaded freefall in the standings.

"It ain't late but it ain't early either," Soto said on the Mets' sense of urgency. "We don't have to be focused on what is going to happen in the future or what happened in the past; we got to focus on what we can do today."

Thursday's game was yet another example of how this season for the Amazins' has quickly gone downhill for them. For a third straight start, Sean Manaea failed to go deep into his outing, lasting 4.2 innings and blowing an early 3-0 lead. The Mets' bullpen, which was thought to be the team's biggest strength after the trade deadline moves they made, once again struggled and the offense went silent against a Nationals bullpen that is the worst in all of baseball.

With the month of September on the horizon, the Mets are about to embark on the toughest part of their schedule as they will be going up against six teams during that month, all with winning records, fighting for a playoff spot.

Soto may still have faith in the Mets' chances to play October baseball once the regular season comes to an end. However, they must prove it on the baseball field over these last several weeks of the regular season, especially against teams like the Nationals that they're expected to beat.

Published
Logan VanDine is a contributing writer for On SI's Mets. Logan is a graduate of Rider University where he majored in Sports Media and minored in Sports Studies. During his time at Rider, Logan worked for Rider's radio station, 107.7 The Bronc as a sports host, producer and broadcaster, and for the school's paper: The Rider News. He began his time with The Rider News as a section writer for sports and was a copy editor for two years followed by being one of the sports editors during his senior year. Logan also placed third in the New Jersey Press Foundation Awards for sports feature writing. Aside from his work at On SI, he is also a writer for FanSided covering the New York Giants and Mets and also covers the Giants for Total Apex Sports. Give him a follow on X: @VandineLogan

