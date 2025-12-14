Juan Soto sets record straight on Francisco Lindor relationship

New York Post MLB reporter Mike Puma sent the baseball community into a collective frenzy when he reported in an article on November 28 that New York Mets superstars Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor had a "chilly" relationship during the 2025 season, which may have contributed to the reported clubhouse issues the Mets experienced.

While Lindor and Soto don't seem to harbor any vitriol toward each other, nor were there any physical or verbal confrontations between them like Lindor had with Jeff McNeil at one point in the season, the sentiment is that Lindor and Soto's different personalities have made it so they essentially never spoke.

The Mets are attempting to shake up their clubhouse this offseason, as evidenced by their trade of Brandon Nimmo and allowing other teams to sign Edwin Diaz and Pete Alonso in free agency. However, Lindor and Soto aren't going anywhere, as they're arguably the team's two most talented players and have a combined 20 years under contract between them.

Sep 16, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) at bat during the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Mes president of baseball operations, David Stearns, didn't seem overly concerned with these reports about his two superstars, as he said, "I think Juan and Francisco are two elite baseball players who care a ton about winning, who show up and work incredibly hard, and play very well together. And from my perspective, that's what's most important. And they go out and produce, and I think that they're gonna help us win a lot of games," when speaking with the media on December 8, per an X post from SNY.

Juan Soto Addresses Rumors About His Relationship With Francisco Lindor

Soto did an interview with Luz García in Spanish that was posted on her YouTube channel on December 13. At one point, Garcia asked Soto point-blank what his relationship with Soto is like.

“Good. I get along very well with Lindor. You know, he’s a great ball player and a tremendous person, and a happy person in the clubhouse amongst everything else," Soto said in translated Spanish, per an X post from @Masterflip_.

It's hard to imagine that Soto would have said anything different than this publicly, even if his relationship with Lindor isn't as "good" as he claimed. Still, perhaps this can make Mets fans feel more at ease about the dynamic between the two superstars.

Perhaps some fresh faces in New York's clubhouse will cause Lindor and Soto to become closer during the 2026 season. And even if not, it's not like either guy struggled on the field last year.

