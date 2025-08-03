Kodai Senga turns in third straight rough start for the Mets
The New York Mets may have snapped their four-game losing streak on Saturday with a resounding win against the San Francisco Giants, but it was another rough day at the office for Kodai Senga.
In his fourth start since coming off the injured list with a hamstring injury, Senga once again struggled with his command. The righty lasted just four innings, giving up four earned runs (including a home run to former Met Dom Smith), striking out four while walking three, as well as hitting a batter on 71 pitches.
Senga also continued a troubling trend for the Mets' starting pitching staff, which has seen no starters other than David Peterson last more than six innings in an outing since June 11.
Prior to going down with his injury, Senga was not only proving to be the ace of New York's rotation, but was also pitching at an All-Star caliber level. In 13 starts before his injury, the 32-year-old posted a 7-3 record with a 1.47 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 73.2 innings of work.
Since returning from the shelf, however, the "Ghost Fork" thrower has posted a 5.25 ERA in four starts, striking out just 12 over 12 innings while walking an alarming 10 batters. Senga has also gone past five innings just once so far in those four starts.
"Having a hard time feeling the strike zone," manager Carlos Mendoza said of Senga's start after the game. "Noncompetitive pitches, lot of three-ball counts, walks, hit by pitch, and then he got behind in counts. They made him pay, he's just gotta stay in the attack...be aggressive with all of his pitches and he's not doing that right now, we gotta help him."
Senga said it was his "uncompetitive pitches" resulting in him struggling during his start against San Francisco.
While the Mets' bullpen has vastly improved with the acquisitions they made during the trade deadline, this has not been the same Senga who not only earned an All-Star selection during his rookie season in 2023, but also finishing second in voting for the National League Rookie of the Year Award and seventh for the NL Cy Young Award that year as well.
The Mets can only hope Senga can right the ship during his next starts in the future as they continue to be in a back-and-forth battle for first place in the NL East with the Philadelphia Phillies.