Mets manager gets honest about Kodai Senga's recent performance
The New York Mets' starting rotation has been a bit iffy lately.
After not landing another starter prior to Thursday's trade deadline, New York will go with what they've got for the remainder of the season. While David Peterson has established himself as the team's ace and Sean Manaea has looked rock-solid since his season debut, other starters like Clay Holmes, Frankie Montas, and Kodai Senga have been inconsistent.
In particular, Senga is looking to recapture the form he assumed to start the year; prior to Peterson's emergence, the 32-year-old righty was the leader of what was, at the time, the best rotation in MLB. But after being sidelined with a hamstring injury back on June 12, Senga has yet to pitch more than five innings and struggled in his last two starts.
Ahead of Senga's next start Saturday afternoon against the San Francisco Giants, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza was asked by reporters about what he's seen from the crafty hurler.
"It's been fine," Mendoza said. "The first [start] he had a pitch count limit, and he didn't have a good one against the Angels. But I feel like for the most part, he's getting a feel for his mechanics, which is a big deal for him... He's feeling really good physically, so health-wise he's in a good place. But I think the mechanics, he's continuing to work on them."
It's clear that Senga is still looking to shake off the IL rust. After a four-inning scoreless start against the Kansas City Royals on July 11 (with a pitch count limit), the Japan native struggled by allowing four runs on four hits and three walks in just three innings against the Los Angeles Angels on July 21. He managed to pitch five innings last Sunday in San Francisco, but struggled with command as he walked five batters and surrendered two home runs.
Despite these bumps in the road, Senga's ERA still stands at 2.00, among the best figures in the majors. Prior to landing on the IL, he had a magnificent 1.47 ERA and a solid 1.11 WHIP, with 70 strikeouts against 31 walks in 73.2 innings. At peak form, Senga is possibly one of the best pitchers in the National League.
The 32-year-old will look to rediscover that form on Saturday as he faces the Giants again, this time in Citi Field. The Mets also aim to snap a four-game losing streak, which allowed the Philadelphia Phillies to usurp them for first place in the NL East.