Look: New York Mets Closer’s City Connect Cleats Honor Music Legend
The New York Mets donned their City Connect uniforms for the first time this weekend, but closer Edwin Díaz decided to take things one step further.
Before Saturday’s game with the St. Louis Cardinals, Díaz took the time to show off the cleats he was going to wear.
They mimic the City Connect theme unveiled last week, but his cleats take the concept one step further as they also honor music legend Louis Armstrong, who once called Queens his home.
Armstrong was born in New Orleans in 1901, but he spent much of his life in New York City. When he died in 1971, he was living in Corona, Queens, and he was buried in Flushing Cemetery.
Armstrong, a trumpeter, was one of the pioneers of Jazz whose rich, gravelly voice was featured on “What A Wonderful World,” one of a number of popular songs he recorded. He was also well-known for his collaborations with vocalist Billie Holliday.
Díaz missed all of last season with an injury he suffered in the World Baseball Classic. But he’s picked up right where he left off from 2022, when he saved 34 games and went 3-1 with a 1.34 ERA and earned his second All-Star Game berth.
Through nine appearances this season, he has four saves and a 1.04 ERA. The right-hander has struck out 12 and walked four.
The Mets wrap up their series with the Cardinals on Sunday and then host the Chicago Cubs for four games starting on Monday. After that the Mets begin their next road trip.