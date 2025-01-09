Luis Arráez Could Be Potential Pete Alonso Replacement for Mets
The New York Mets don't appear to be done adding players to their roster this offseason.
The top target for New York's front office appears to be former Mets slugger Pete Alonso. ESPN insider Jeff Passan reported on January 6 that, "Alonso will almost certainly get an opt-out-laden short-term deal, and the Mets do have a gaping hole at first, and until another team steps up, the expectation will be a renewal of vows."
However, that doesn't mean a reunion between Alonso and New York is guaranteed. And SNY's MLB insider Andy Martino reported on January 9 that the Mets might have an intriguing backup plan in mind if Alonso doesn't return to Queens.
"Two-time batting champion Luis Arraez isn’t likely to play for a New York team this season -- but as his name is in the news lately, it’s worth noting that the Mets seem slightly more open to adding him than the Yankees do," Martino wrote.
He later added, "The Mets have not engaged in substantive trade talks with the Padres, either, but could be looking to add a veteran infielder.
"If Pete Alonso signs with another team, Arraez could come into play as a stopgap first baseman, who has an ability to play other infield positions (though at a below-average level)."
In addition to Arráez's world-class hitting ability, his versatility in the infield would be a huge asset. He primarily played first base (61 games) compared to second base (9 games) for the Padres in 2024, but has more overall MLB experience as a second baseman.
While the Mets' focus is currently on Alonso, it seems Arráez could quickly become a target if they lose the Polar Bear.