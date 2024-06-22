Luis Severino Shares Honest Reaction About Mets Moving His Start vs. Yankees
New York Mets pitcher Luis Severino spent the first eight seasons of his MLB career with the other New York team, and the June 25-26 Subway Series matchup at Citi Field gave him an opportunity to face the Yankees.
Alas, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza revealed that wouldn’t be the case.
Mendoza told Severino on Thursday night that, rather than being matched up against former teammate Gerrit Cole during Tuesday’s game, Severino would instead be pitching on regular rest against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.
Severino, who has posted a 4-2 record with a 3.52 ERA in his first season with the Mets, admitted some sadness when asked about this change of plans by the New York Post.
“A little bit [disappointed],” Severino said before the Mets beat the Cubs on Friday. “But I will get another chance [in the Subway Series] after the All-Star break and, hopefully, I will use everything in my power to make that happen.”
The Yankees and Mets are slated to play again on July 23-24 in Yankee Stadium.
Mendoza explained that his decision to start Severino on Sunday instead of against the Yankees was “matchup-based.” He wanted to pitch a right-hander against the Cubs and lefty David Peterson against the Yankees on Tuesday. Another southpaw, Sean Manaea, is scheduled to start on Wednesday.
“I told them I would do anything they needed me to do,” Severino said of the Mets’ coaching staff. “But that was going to be fine, going out there and pitching against the Yankees.”
After agreeing to a one-year, $13 million deal with the Mets on November 29, Severino penned a heartfelt goodbye note to his former franchise via his Instagram.
“From the time I put on that special uniform and completed the journey of making my MLB debut in 2015, the Yankees organization and the city of New York welcomed my family and me into their hearts, [for] which we are forever grateful,” Severino wrote. “Together, we have all shared amazing memories that I will always cherish and it has truly been an honor and a privilege to have played for one of the greatest organizations in the world.”
Severino’s first start against the Yankees will surely be emotional, regardless of when it arrives.