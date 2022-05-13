Skip to main content

Mariners Option Jarred Kelenic to Minors Ahead of Series With Mets

The Seattle Mariners optioned Jarred Kelenic to the minor leagues ahead of the team's series with the Mets.

Jarred Kelenic will not get to face the team that selected him sixth overall in the 2018 MLB draft. 

The Seattle Mariners began a three-game series with the Mets at Citi Field on Friday, but hours before the opener, the team optioned the outfielder to the minor leagues. Kelenic was expected to be in the lineup against the Mets. 

Kelenic, a former top prospect of the Mets, was New York's center trade chip in a blockbuster deal that saw Edwin Diaz and Robinson Cano come to Queens in December 2018.

This trade has been heavily criticized for a number of years, mostly due to ex-Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen's decision to take on an aging Cano's bloated contract. The Mets officially released Cano on May 8, who appeared in just 168 games with the team. They will be forced to pay him $37.6 million.

There are still high hopes for Kelenic to become a cornerstone player with the Mariners. However, the 22-year-old is off to an abysmal start this season, slashing .140/.219/.291 with a .510 OPS and three home runs across 86 at-bats.

Rocker Signs With New Team

Pitcher Kumar Rocker has signed with the Tri-City ValleyCats in the independent Frontier League, which is a partner of MLB.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Mets selected Rocker in the first-round of the 2021 MLB draft at No. 10 overall, and were expected to give him a $6 million slot bonus. But concerns over Rockers' shoulder and elbow in his post-draft physical saw the deal fall through. The Mets were awarded an additional first-round pick at No. 11 overall in this year's draft as a result. 

Now Rocker will showcase his stuff with the ValleyCats, who he is supposed to join later in the month. The plan is for the righty to pitch a half dozen times until the 2022 MLB draft begins on July 17.

The 22-year-old starred at Vanderbilt University from 2019 to 2021, posting a 28-10 record, 2.89 ERA and 12.2 K/9 rate. 

Read More:

Mets Catcher James McCann to Undergo Surgery for Fractured Bone in Wrist

- How a Healthy Thomas Szapucki Enhances an Area of Weakness for Mets

- Taijuan Walker, Mark Canha Lead Mets to Series Win Over Nationals

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

New York Mets

Read More

Mariners Option Jarred Kelenic to Minors Ahead of Series With Mets

25 seconds ago

Mets Catcher James McCann to Undergo Surgery for Fractured Bone in Wrist

1 hour ago

How a Healthy Thomas Szapucki Enhances an Area of Weakness for Mets

11 hours ago
Mets catcher James McCann will undergo surgery for a fractured bone in his wrist.
News

Mets Catcher James McCann to Undergo Surgery for Fractured Bone in Wrist

By Pat Ragazzo1 hour ago
How a now healthy Thomas Szapucki enhances the Mets' starting pitching depth at the upper levels of the minor leagues.
News

How a Healthy Thomas Szapucki Enhances an Area of Weakness for Mets

By Rob Piersall11 hours ago
Taijuan Walker delivered a gutsy performance in the Mets' rubber game victory over the Nationals.
News

Taijuan Walker, Mark Canha Lead Mets to Series Win Over Nationals

By Pat RagazzoMay 12, 2022
Why Robinson Canó's roster spot with Mets appears to be safe - for now.
News

Robinson Cano Nearing Deal With Padres, Mets' James McCann Dealing With Sore Wrist

By Pat RagazzoMay 12, 2022
With Trevor May on the shelf for the next 8-12 weeks, here are a few options that could help stabilize the Mets' bullpen.
News

Exploring Potential Relief Pitcher Options to Help Stabilize Mets' Bullpen

By Pat RagazzoMay 12, 2022
Mets' Tylor Megill endures nightmarish outing in career-worst start.
News

Mets' Tylor Megill Endures Nightmarish Outing in Career-Worst Start

By Pat RagazzoMay 11, 2022
Friday night's matchup between the Mets and Phillies has been postponed due to rain. These two teams will makeup this game in August as part of a doubleheader later in the season.
News

Why Mets are 'Lucky' to Have Edwin Diaz

By Rob PiersallMay 11, 2022
Noah Syndergaard takes a shot at the Mets after the Angels' "real no-hitter."
News

Noah Syndergaard Takes Shot at Mets After Angels' 'Real No-Hitter'

By Pat RagazzoMay 11, 2022