Mariners Option Jarred Kelenic to Minors Ahead of Series With Mets

Jarred Kelenic will not get to face the team that selected him sixth overall in the 2018 MLB draft.

The Seattle Mariners began a three-game series with the Mets at Citi Field on Friday, but hours before the opener, the team optioned the outfielder to the minor leagues. Kelenic was expected to be in the lineup against the Mets.

Kelenic, a former top prospect of the Mets, was New York's center trade chip in a blockbuster deal that saw Edwin Diaz and Robinson Cano come to Queens in December 2018.

This trade has been heavily criticized for a number of years, mostly due to ex-Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen's decision to take on an aging Cano's bloated contract. The Mets officially released Cano on May 8, who appeared in just 168 games with the team. They will be forced to pay him $37.6 million.

There are still high hopes for Kelenic to become a cornerstone player with the Mariners. However, the 22-year-old is off to an abysmal start this season, slashing .140/.219/.291 with a .510 OPS and three home runs across 86 at-bats.

Rocker Signs With New Team

Pitcher Kumar Rocker has signed with the Tri-City ValleyCats in the independent Frontier League, which is a partner of MLB.

The Mets selected Rocker in the first-round of the 2021 MLB draft at No. 10 overall, and were expected to give him a $6 million slot bonus. But concerns over Rockers' shoulder and elbow in his post-draft physical saw the deal fall through. The Mets were awarded an additional first-round pick at No. 11 overall in this year's draft as a result.

Now Rocker will showcase his stuff with the ValleyCats, who he is supposed to join later in the month. The plan is for the righty to pitch a half dozen times until the 2022 MLB draft begins on July 17.

The 22-year-old starred at Vanderbilt University from 2019 to 2021, posting a 28-10 record, 2.89 ERA and 12.2 K/9 rate.

