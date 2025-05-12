Matt Allan among three Mets prospects to receive promotion
The New York Mets' farm system has a lot of intriguing pitching prospects on the way. While the recent highlight of the Mets' minor league arms was Jonah Tong's performance in a combined perfect game, the team showcased its depth by promoting three more pitching prospects on Monday.
Read More: Mets' top pitching prospect dominates in Double-A perfect game
The trio of pitching prospects is headlined by Matt Allan, who is making his professional comeback after missing the past five years due to the pandemic and elbow injuries. Allan has looked good for Low-A St. Lucie so far this season, working to a 3.60 ERA in seven starts and racking up 17 strikeouts in 15 innings pitched.
The promotion marks a return to Brooklyn for Allan, who last pitched for the Cyclones in the 2019 New York-Penn League Championship Series. The Cyclones were a Low-A affiliate for the Mets at that point, which was prior to the re-alignment of the minor leagues, so Allan is being tested at the highest level of competition he has faced as a professional.
The Mets also promoted two other pitchers to Brooklyn, righties Raimon Gomez and Nate Dohm. Gomez has made waves throughout the minor league season due to his electric arm, which included the fastest pitch thrown in professional baseball earlier this season when he hit 104.5 miles per hour on the radar gun for St. Lucie.
Gomez is 2-0 with a 0.69 ERA this season, striking out 20 batters in 13 innings pitched. Dohm was the Mets' third-round pick last year out of Mississippi State, going 2-3 with a 3.18 ERA over seven starts, striking out 34 batters in 28.1 innings pitched.
The trio are part of a second wave of talented young Mets pitchers that is developmentally behind the club's top pitching prospects, a group headlined by Tong, Nolan McLean, and Brandon Sproat. Having several tiers of intriguing pitching prospects is an important part of the Mets' desire to become the East Coast version of the Los Angeles Dodgers, so seeing these promotions is a sign that David Stearns' master plan is slowly coming to fruition.