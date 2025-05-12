Matt Allan among three Mets prospects to receive promotion

Mets 2024 3rd rounder, and @HailStateBB product Nate Dohm is off to a great start with Low-A St. Lucie.



6 GS: 24.1 IP | 11.10 K/9 | 3.33 BB/9 | 1.15 WHIP | 2.40 FIP | .207 BAA



He seems to be getting better after every start! He hasn't given up an earned run in his last 9.0… pic.twitter.com/e9qqkMQ4v5